Iowa CB Cooper DeJean medically cleared, set for NFL workout

The 2024 NFL Draft is 20 days away and time is running out for prospects to showcase themselves to teams. Luckly, some players who were injured late in the season are healing up enough to be able to start working out in front of teams. One notable player who is benefiting from a clean bill of health is Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

DeJean broke his fibula in November and missed the remainder of the season for Iowa. The break is now healed and he is cleared for all football activities. This news surrounding his injury prompted DeJean and his team to let all 32 clubs know he will be working out April 8th for them, according to ESPN.

The Minnesota Vikings have a need at cornerback and if they are unable to trade up for a quarterback, DeJean makes sense for them at 11. DeJean is a unique blend of instincts, athleticism, and ball skills both on defense and special teams. He would serve several needs for the Vikings and could be a fan favorite for his play style and demeanor.

