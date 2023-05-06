Iowa basketball sends out flurry of offers to begin month of May

Iowa’s men’s basketball season came to a close in an 83-75 first-round NCAA Tournament loss against the Auburn Tigers. It put the bow tie on a 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten) season.

As one might suspect from the record, it was an up-and-down, helter-skelter, tough to figure out season at times for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray morphed into a star nationally and is a projected first-round 2023 NBA draft pick. That part was certainly fun to watch unfold.

And there were some pretty spectacular individual moments such as the Hawkeyes’ and Payton Sandfort’s heroics in a wild comeback win over Michigan State.

Ultimately, the Hawkeyes did make their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Iowa is one of just 10 teams nationally that can boast that claim and one of just three Big Ten teams alongside Purdue and Michigan State that have taken part in each of the past four NCAA Tournaments.

In college sports, there’s not much time to sit around and reflect on the season that was, though. As the calendar has shifted to the offseason, Iowa’s focus has been on replacing players such as Kris Murray, Filip Rebraca, Connor McCaffery and Ahron Ulis.

The Hawkeyes have brought in one transfer portal addition in former Valparaiso big Ben Krikke. The 6-foot-9, 220 pound big led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game. He was even better than that mark in league play, scoring on average 21.0 points per game. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Krikke shot 55 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Iowa has one more scholarship spot it can fill. The Hawkeyes have reportedly reached out to former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson as well. That would be a fantastic add for Iowa.

In the meantime, the Hawkeyes are very busy on the recruiting trail, too. Here’s a recap of recent offers the staff has doled out in the past several days.

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Story continues

2026 PG Jonathan Sanderson - Saline High (Saline, Mich.)

I am Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa! @IowaHoops #putgodfirst pic.twitter.com/AdFgGGsSqp — Jonathan Sanderson (@jonathan_sand10) May 3, 2023

The 2026 point guard received his first high-major offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. A 6-foot-2 point guard out of Saline High in Michigan, Jonathan Sanderson also has offers from Detroit, Ohio and Marshall.

Jonathan Sanderson – Freshman Highlights@PrepHoopsMI #1 prospect in the class of 2026! Elite nationally & a top PG prospect in the country.@jonathan_sand10 https://t.co/xPTiqacLcD — Scott Hankamp (@HankampScott) April 9, 2023

2024 SF Caden Diggs - The Bullis School (Potomac, Md.)

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa 🐥 #Hawkeyes #FightforIowa pic.twitter.com/3xkgzpvXlx — Caden Diggs (@cayy4k) May 3, 2023

A teammate of another name we will see on this list shortly, Caden Diggs is a 6-foot-7, 180 pound small forward out of The Bullis School in Potomac, Md. That’s a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Both 247Sports and On3 have Diggs rated as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. Per 247Sports, Diggs is the nation’s No. 45 small forward and the No. 7 player from Maryland. Meanwhile, On3 lists Diggs as the No. 42 power forward and the No. 4 player from Maryland.

2025 SG Jordan Scott - South Lakes High (Reston, Va.)

I have received an official offer from the University of Iowa! Thank you Coach McCaffery and Coach Dillard. pic.twitter.com/vCe9V4iOAS — jordan scott (@jordanscott267) May 4, 2023

Jordan Scott is a 6-foot-6, 175 pound shooting guard from South Lakes in Reston, Va. Per Rivals, Scott also holds offers from East Carolina, George Mason, Radord, Virginia Commonwealth, and Washington. Also a member of the Virginia Elite, Scott recently put up a ridiculous triple-double.

21 pts 16 blks 10 rebs😁 https://t.co/sJJXU9LxNi — jordan scott (@jordanscott267) April 28, 2023

2025 PF Nikola Bundalo - Green High (Green, Ohio)

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Iowa special thanks to the coaching staff and head coach McCaffery #gohawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1C7A2v8bty — Nikola Bundalo (@NikolaBundalo6) May 4, 2023

An unranked 2025 prospect out of Ohio, the 6-foot-9, 195 pound power forward is picking up steam. Nikola Bundalo now has offers from Iowa, Bryant, Illinois, Kent State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.

🇷🇸 2025 6-9 F Nikola Bundalo has been racking up offers (Iowa, Ohio St, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Xavier) after his strong showing with @WildcatSelect Athletic & lengthy 4 man. Has range and ability to attack off the bounce. Very good finisher with either hand.@NikolaBundalo6 #3SSB pic.twitter.com/O5golBGO3h — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) May 3, 2023

2025 PF Eric Reibe - The Bullis School (Potomac, Md.)

Blessed and honored to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Iowa #Hawkeyes #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/f8mzbkDsdi — Eric Reibe (@eric_reibe) May 4, 2023

Iowa extended an offer to Eric Reibe. Originally a native of Germany, the 6-foot-11, 230 pound power forward now plays at The Bullis School in Potomac, Md., outside of Washington, D.C alongside Diggs.

His recruitment has really picked up in the past month or so as he’s made a splash with New World AAU. Per 247Sports, Reibe also holds offers from Maryland, College of Charleston, Georgetown, George Washington, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

Breakout Performer ❗️ 6’11” Eric Reibe (2025) jumped on the scene at the CBG Grassroots Tip-Off with @NewWorldAAU . Recent offers from Virginia Tech, College of Charleston, and George Washington. #LiveFromTheCBG pic.twitter.com/RVJjGfdaAD — Commonwealth Basketball Group (@theCBGLive) April 11, 2023

2024 PF Pharaoh Compton - Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

After taking with @CoachEldridge23 I am beyond blessed to say I have received and offer from the University of Iowa. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/NCH86GcQUd — pharaoh compton (@PharaohCompton) May 5, 2023

Pharaoh Compton is a four-star power forward in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-8, 215 pound prospect is out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. He is regarded as the No. 53 player nationally by Rivals, No. 71 overall per On3 and 78th nationally according to 247Sports.

Compton also holds Power 5 offers from Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington State.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire