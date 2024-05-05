Iowa basketball reportedly targeting UCLA transfer F Berke Buyuktuncel

The Iowa Hawkeyes are still busy trying to upgrade their roster for the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season.

After adding Morehead State transfer guard Drew Thelwell, Iowa would like to keep supplementing its roster and add a forward as well. The Hawkeyes are reportedly one of a handful of teams that are interested in and that have contacted UCLA transfer forward Berke Buyuktuncel.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein shared that Iowa is among a group of schools that includes Nebraska, Virginia, Cincinnati, Washington, Butler, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, BYU and Louisville that have contacted Buyuktuncel.

Sources: UCLA transfer Berke Buyuktuncel is receiving interest from several schools which includes the following programs. Nebraska

Virginia

Cincinnati

Washington

Butler

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Kentucky

BYU

Iowa

Louisville — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 3, 2024

Buyuktuncel just completed his freshman season with the Bruins. The 6-foot-9, 245 pound freshman averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Buyuktuncel shot 38.5% from the field, 29.7% from 3-point distance and 62.8% from the free throw line.

A native of Bursa, Turkey, Buyuktuncel was a regular participant for the Turkish international teams. Buyuktuncel helped Turkey finish in third place at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in the summer of 2023.

In Turkey’s third-place win over the United States, Buyuktuncel totaled 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. He was named to the “All-Star Five” at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2023.

In seven games in that tournament, Buyuktuncel shot 38.3% from the field, 34.8% from beyond the 3-point arc, and 86.7% at the free throw line.

In the summer of 2022, Buyuktuncel led Turkey to a second-place finish at the FIBA U18 European Championship. Buyuktuncel was also named to the “All-Star Five” at the FIBA U18 European Championship, averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals in seven games.

If Iowa could add Buyuktuncel to pair with rising fellow sophomore Owen Freeman, the Hawkeyes would have the beginnings of something special inside.

Iowa returns junior guard Josh Dix and sophomore guard Brock Harding and sophomore forward Pryce Sandfort. Standout forward Payton Sandfort could return as well, though he inserted his name into the 2024 NBA draft and just received an NBA draft combine invite.

Thelwell, Iowa’s lone transfer portal addition thus far, averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Orlando product shot 43.5% from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Iowa also inked power forward Chris Tadjo and small forward Cooper Koch in the 2024 signing class. Koch is a four-star signee, while Tadjo is regarded as a three-star talent per 247Sports.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire