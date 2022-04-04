Iowa basketball commit Owen Freeman impresses at NY2LA Swish N’ Dish

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery and his teams have won at least 20 games each of the past four seasons. Sophomore Keegan Murray emerged as a national player of the year candidate this past season, averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Hawkeyes rode the stardom of Keegan Murray and a talented supporting cast that included the Big Ten’s all-time 3-pointers leader in Jordan Bohannon to a Big Ten tournament title and a 26-10 overall record. The season ended with another disappointing NCAA Tournament flameout against the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders, 67-63.

Still, it was quite the season for a team that was replacing the 2020-21 season’s national player of the year in Luka Garza. In order to keep the good times rolling, McCaffery and his staff need to continue to lure top talent to Iowa City.

It appears that the Hawkeyes are doing just that with class of 2023 power forward Owen Freeman. The 6-foot-10, 220 pound power forward is rated as the No. 83 player nationally and the No. 11 power forward in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Freeman took part in the NY2LA’s annual Swish N’ Dish event.

247Sports reporter Brandon Jenkins mentioned Freeman as one of Friday night’s eye-catchers.

Fran McCaffery has found a potential go-to guy on the inside in Owen Freeman. He has excellent hands and touch around the basket and combines it with solid footwork and a will to battle for success on each low post possession. It was good to see him taking advantage of his size yesterday evening as he finds joy playing around the basket. He projects as another big man target Iowa will go through when a quick two points are needed. – Jenkins, 247Sports.

It’s great to hear that McCaffery and company appear to have found another talented scorer on the inside. Freeman is currently the only player committed to the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. Iowa signed a pair of players in the 2022 class, three-star point guard Dasonte Bowen out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and three-star shooting guard Josh Dix from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

