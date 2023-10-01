Iowa back in the receiving votes category of latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes captured a hard-fought, gritty win over Michigan State on Saturday night.

Thanks to another batch of Cooper DeJean’s heroics, Iowa scratched and clawed its way to a 26-16 come-from-behind win over the Spartans. The Hawkeyes were dealt some serious adversity early as starting quarterback Cade McNamara exited the contest with what looks like a longterm injury.

That meant that Iowa would turn to backup quarterback Deacon Hill, a transfer from Wisconsin. Given the difficult circumstances, Hill performed admirably.

He threw for just 115 yards and one score, but Hill made just enough plays to help Iowa pick up its first Big Ten win of the season. Tight end Erick All was the recipient of Hill’s first career touchdown pass, breaking out of initial would-be tacklers and powering his way into the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown grab.

As a result, Iowa finds itself still within the receiving votes category of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, earning 17 points. Fellow Big Ten programs Maryland and Wisconsin are also in the receiving votes category of the latest Coaches Poll.

The Terps are receiving the most votes of anyone not ranked within this latest edition of the Coaches Poll. Maryland is currently receiving 81 points to sit just outside the top 25.

The Big Ten is flexing its muscle with three teams ranked inside the top 10. The latest top five looks like this: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Florida State.

Fellow Big Ten member Penn State is No. 6, followed by USC at No. 7, Washington at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9 and Alabama at No. 10.

Check out the full top 25 below:

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

