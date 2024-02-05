Advertisement

Iowa back up to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

Josh Helmer
·2 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back up to a season-high ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll. For the third time this season, Iowa checks in as the nation’s No. 2 team.

Iowa was also ranked No. 2 in the Nov. 13 and Jan. 15 AP Top 25 polls.

Fellow Big Ten squads Ohio State and Indiana check in as the nation’s No. 5 and No. 14 teams, respectively.

The Hawkeyes picked up a pair of road victories last week at Northwestern and at Maryland over the weekend.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting and dished out 10 assists in Iowa’s 110-74 blowout win over Northwestern.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke added 17 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting against the Wildcats. Graduate guard Kate Martin scored 16 and fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points against Northwestern.

Then, on “Fox Primetime Hoops” this past Saturday night, Clark led the way with 38 points and a season-high 12 assists to tally her 55th career double-double in the Hawkeyes’ 93-85 win at Maryland. Clark knocked down seven 3-pointers in the win.

Fifth-year guard Molly Davis had a great game against the Terps, scoring 17 points and knocking down a trio of treys. Martin was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer against Maryland with 15 points.

The Hawkeyes return to play on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. CT when they host Penn State. Iowa also heads to Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon.

Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll this week:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

South Carolina

21-0

875 (35)

2

Iowa

21-2

836

+1

3

North Carolina State

19-2

802

+2

4

Colorado

19-3

743

+2

5

Ohio State

19-3

694

+3

6

Stanford

20-3

691

-2

7

Texas

21-3

628

+5

8

Kansas State

20-3

593

-6

9

UCLA

17-4

546

-2

10

USC

16-4

543

+5

11

UConn

19-4

522

12

Notre Dame

17-4

455

+2

13

LSU

19-4

450

-4

14

Indiana

18-3

398

-4

15

Louisville

19-3

394

+1

16

Virginia Tech

18-4

379

+1

17

Oregon State

17-3

322

+1

18

Baylor

17-4

317

-5

19

Gonzaga

22-2

292

20

Utah

17-6

267

21

Creighton

18-3

169

+1

22

West Virginia

19-2

139

+1

23

Syracuse

18-4

106

-2

24

Oklahoma

15-6

69

NR

25

Princeton

17-3

44

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 24 North Carolina

Others receiving votes: UNLV, 32; North Carolina, 22; Fairfield, 21; Mississippi State, 19; Tennessee, 3; Florida State, 2; Michigan State, 1; Duke, 1.

