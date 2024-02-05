Iowa back up to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
The Iowa Hawkeyes are back up to a season-high ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll. For the third time this season, Iowa checks in as the nation’s No. 2 team.
Iowa was also ranked No. 2 in the Nov. 13 and Jan. 15 AP Top 25 polls.
Fellow Big Ten squads Ohio State and Indiana check in as the nation’s No. 5 and No. 14 teams, respectively.
The Hawkeyes picked up a pair of road victories last week at Northwestern and at Maryland over the weekend.
Senior guard Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting and dished out 10 assists in Iowa’s 110-74 blowout win over Northwestern.
Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke added 17 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting against the Wildcats. Graduate guard Kate Martin scored 16 and fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points against Northwestern.
Then, on “Fox Primetime Hoops” this past Saturday night, Clark led the way with 38 points and a season-high 12 assists to tally her 55th career double-double in the Hawkeyes’ 93-85 win at Maryland. Clark knocked down seven 3-pointers in the win.
Fifth-year guard Molly Davis had a great game against the Terps, scoring 17 points and knocking down a trio of treys. Martin was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer against Maryland with 15 points.
The Hawkeyes return to play on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. CT when they host Penn State. Iowa also heads to Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon.
Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll this week:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
South Carolina
21-0
875 (35)
—
2
21-2
836
+1
3
North Carolina State
19-2
802
+2
4
19-3
743
+2
5
19-3
694
+3
6
Stanford
20-3
691
-2
7
21-3
628
+5
8
Kansas State
20-3
593
-6
9
17-4
546
-2
10
16-4
543
+5
11
UConn
19-4
522
—
12
17-4
455
+2
13
19-4
450
-4
14
Indiana
18-3
398
-4
15
Louisville
19-3
394
+1
16
Virginia Tech
18-4
379
+1
17
Oregon State
17-3
322
+1
18
Baylor
17-4
317
-5
19
Gonzaga
22-2
292
—
20
Utah
17-6
267
—
21
Creighton
18-3
169
+1
22
West Virginia
19-2
139
+1
23
Syracuse
18-4
106
-2
24
15-6
69
NR
25
Princeton
17-3
44
—
Schools Dropped Out:
No. 24 North Carolina
Others receiving votes: UNLV, 32; North Carolina, 22; Fairfield, 21; Mississippi State, 19; Tennessee, 3; Florida State, 2; Michigan State, 1; Duke, 1.
