Iowa back up to No. 2 in latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back up to a season-high ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll. For the third time this season, Iowa checks in as the nation’s No. 2 team.

Iowa was also ranked No. 2 in the Nov. 13 and Jan. 15 AP Top 25 polls.

Fellow Big Ten squads Ohio State and Indiana check in as the nation’s No. 5 and No. 14 teams, respectively.

The Hawkeyes picked up a pair of road victories last week at Northwestern and at Maryland over the weekend.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting and dished out 10 assists in Iowa’s 110-74 blowout win over Northwestern.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke added 17 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting against the Wildcats. Graduate guard Kate Martin scored 16 and fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points against Northwestern.

Then, on “Fox Primetime Hoops” this past Saturday night, Clark led the way with 38 points and a season-high 12 assists to tally her 55th career double-double in the Hawkeyes’ 93-85 win at Maryland. Clark knocked down seven 3-pointers in the win.

Fifth-year guard Molly Davis had a great game against the Terps, scoring 17 points and knocking down a trio of treys. Martin was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer against Maryland with 15 points.

The Hawkeyes return to play on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. CT when they host Penn State. Iowa also heads to Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon.

Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll this week:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 South Carolina 21-0 875 (35) — 2 Iowa 21-2 836 +1 3 North Carolina State 19-2 802 +2 4 Colorado 19-3 743 +2 5 Ohio State 19-3 694 +3 6 Stanford 20-3 691 -2 7 Texas 21-3 628 +5 8 Kansas State 20-3 593 -6 9 UCLA 17-4 546 -2 10 USC 16-4 543 +5 11 UConn 19-4 522 — 12 Notre Dame 17-4 455 +2 13 LSU 19-4 450 -4 14 Indiana 18-3 398 -4 15 Louisville 19-3 394 +1 16 Virginia Tech 18-4 379 +1 17 Oregon State 17-3 322 +1 18 Baylor 17-4 317 -5 19 Gonzaga 22-2 292 — 20 Utah 17-6 267 — 21 Creighton 18-3 169 +1 22 West Virginia 19-2 139 +1 23 Syracuse 18-4 106 -2 24 Oklahoma 15-6 69 NR 25 Princeton 17-3 44 —

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 24 North Carolina

Others receiving votes: UNLV, 32; North Carolina, 22; Fairfield, 21; Mississippi State, 19; Tennessee, 3; Florida State, 2; Michigan State, 1; Duke, 1.

