Iowa back inside nation’s top three in latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
The Iowa Hawkeyes were rewarded accordingly for their big 93-83 Senior Day victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In front of a rabid Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa’s collection of seniors delivered in a revenge game against Ohio State. Senior superstar guard Caitlin Clark had one final virtuoso regular season performance inside Carver.
Clark knocked down six 3-pointers en route to dropping 35 points. The West Des Moines product added nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall knocked four 3-pointers to score 12 points. It was the eighth time this season in which Marshall knocked down four or more 3-pointers. In each of those games, Iowa has won by double figures.
Graduate guard Kate Martin added 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds.
Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke had a big day for the Hawkeyes, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine boards while shooting 9-of-12 from the floor.
Following the win, Iowa has jumped up three spots to No. 3 nationally in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.
The Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 4. Undefeated South Carolina remains the consensus No. 1 team in America, while Stanford climbed two spots to No. 2. Behind star freshman JuJu Watkins, USC rounds out the nation’s top five teams.
Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of this week’s Big Ten Tournament.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
29-0
875 (35)
—
2
Stanford
26-4
822
+2
3
26-4
786
+3
4
25-4
761
-2
5
23-5
699
+2
6
27-4
687
-3
7
24-5
673
+1
8
26-4
638
+1
9
26-5
566
+1
10
North Carolina State
25-5
526
+2
11
23-6
513
-6
12
24-4
499
+2
13
23-6
472
-2
14
23-6
470
+3
15
Gonzaga
29-2
399
+1
16
24-6
288
-1
17
Baylor
23-6
273
+4
18
21-8
259
-5
19
21-8
239
+1
20
Syracuse
23-6
210
-1
21
Creighton
24-4
199
+2
22
Utah
21-9
172
-4
23
UNLV
26-2
113
+1
24
23-8
108
-2
25
Fairfield
26-1
60
NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton, 24; Michigan State, 12; West Virginia, 9; Mississippi, 9; Duke, 3; Columbia, 3; North Carolina, 3; Richmond, 1; Kansas, 1; Toledo, 1; Jackson State, 1; Iowa State, 1;
