Iowa back inside nation’s top three in latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes were rewarded accordingly for their big 93-83 Senior Day victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In front of a rabid Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa’s collection of seniors delivered in a revenge game against Ohio State. Senior superstar guard Caitlin Clark had one final virtuoso regular season performance inside Carver.

Clark knocked down six 3-pointers en route to dropping 35 points. The West Des Moines product added nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall knocked four 3-pointers to score 12 points. It was the eighth time this season in which Marshall knocked down four or more 3-pointers. In each of those games, Iowa has won by double figures.

Graduate guard Kate Martin added 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke had a big day for the Hawkeyes, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine boards while shooting 9-of-12 from the floor.

Following the win, Iowa has jumped up three spots to No. 3 nationally in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

The Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 4. Undefeated South Carolina remains the consensus No. 1 team in America, while Stanford climbed two spots to No. 2. Behind star freshman JuJu Watkins, USC rounds out the nation’s top five teams.

Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of this week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Others receiving votes: Princeton, 24; Michigan State, 12; West Virginia, 9; Mississippi, 9; Duke, 3; Columbia, 3; North Carolina, 3; Richmond, 1; Kansas, 1; Toledo, 1; Jackson State, 1; Iowa State, 1;

