Advertisement

Iowa back inside nation’s top three in latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

Josh Helmer
·2 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes were rewarded accordingly for their big 93-83 Senior Day victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In front of a rabid Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa’s collection of seniors delivered in a revenge game against Ohio State. Senior superstar guard Caitlin Clark had one final virtuoso regular season performance inside Carver.

Clark knocked down six 3-pointers en route to dropping 35 points. The West Des Moines product added nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall knocked four 3-pointers to score 12 points. It was the eighth time this season in which Marshall knocked down four or more 3-pointers. In each of those games, Iowa has won by double figures.

Graduate guard Kate Martin added 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds.

Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke had a big day for the Hawkeyes, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine boards while shooting 9-of-12 from the floor.

Following the win, Iowa has jumped up three spots to No. 3 nationally in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

The Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 4. Undefeated South Carolina remains the consensus No. 1 team in America, while Stanford climbed two spots to No. 2. Behind star freshman JuJu Watkins, USC rounds out the nation’s top five teams.

Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll ahead of this week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

South Carolina

29-0

875 (35)

2

Stanford

26-4

822

+2

3

Iowa

26-4

786

+3

4

Ohio State

25-4

761

-2

5

USC

23-5

699

+2

6

Texas

27-4

687

-3

7

UCLA

24-5

673

+1

8

LSU

26-4

638

+1

9

UConn

26-5

566

+1

10

North Carolina State

25-5

526

+2

11

Virginia Tech

23-6

513

-6

12

Indiana

24-4

499

+2

13

Oregon State

23-6

472

-2

14

Notre Dame

23-6

470

+3

15

Gonzaga

29-2

399

+1

16

Kansas State

24-6

288

-1

17

Baylor

23-6

273

+4

18

Colorado

21-8

259

-5

19

Oklahoma

21-8

239

+1

20

Syracuse

23-6

210

-1

21

Creighton

24-4

199

+2

22

Utah

21-9

172

-4

23

UNLV

26-2

113

+1

24

Louisville

23-8

108

-2

25

Fairfield

26-1

60

NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton, 24; Michigan State, 12; West Virginia, 9; Mississippi, 9; Duke, 3; Columbia, 3; North Carolina, 3; Richmond, 1; Kansas, 1; Toledo, 1; Jackson State, 1; Iowa State, 1;

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire