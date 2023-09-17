Iowa ascends one spot in Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes made a modest jump in the Week 4 Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a big second half led to a 41-10 rout of Western Michigan.

Iowa is up to No. 24 nationally, which registers as the Hawkeyes’ season-high ranking. The Hawkeyes received 125 points in this week’s poll.

The Hawkeyes opened the season ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

Then, after their 24-14 season-opening win over Utah State, Iowa dropped out of the AP Top 25 and actually stopped receiving votes altogether. Iowa’s 20-13 Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State saw the Hawkeyes jump back into the poll at No. 25.

It sets up the Hawkeyes’ trip to Happy Valley as a top-25 showdown. After dispatching of Illinois, 30-13, Penn State checks in at No. 7. That’s where the Nittany Lions have been ranked all season long.

Michigan is ranked No. 2 and Ohio State is ranked No. 6 to make up the remainder of Big Ten teams occupying a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Maryland and Wisconsin are also receiving votes.

Georgia remains atop the Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll. The two-time defending champion Bulldogs have been ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team every week so far this season. Three other teams are receiving first-place votes, though.

Georgia received 57 first-place votes, Texas received three, Michigan received two and Florida State received one.

The full top 10 is as follows: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 USC, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.

Here’s a look at the full Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 3-0 1566 (57) – 2 Michigan 3-0 1481 (2) – 3 Texas 3-0 1380 (3) +1 4 Florida State 3-0 1378 (1) -1 5 USC 3-0 1296 – 6 Ohio State 3-0 1291 – 7 Penn State 3-0 1217 – 8 Washington 3-0 1194 – 9 Notre Dame 4-0 1066 – 10 Oregon 3-0 942 +3 11 Utah 3-0 921 +1 12 LSU 2-1 805 +2 13 Alabama 2-1 796 -3 14 Oregon State 3-0 715 +2 15 Ole Miss 3-0 657 +2 16 Oklahoma 3-0 606 +3 17 North Carolina 3-0 567 +3 18 Duke 3-0 530 +3 19 Colorado 3-0 509 -1 20 Miami 3-0 359 +2 21 Washington State 3-0 278 +2 22 UCLA 3-0 204 +2 23 Tennessee 2-1 198 -12 24 Iowa 3-0 125 +1 25 Florida 2-1 103 NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson, 76; Missouri, 72; Kansas State, 54; TCU, 21; Fresno State, 17; Kansas 15; Tulane, 13; Kentucky, 10; Maryland 4; BYU, 3; Wisconsin, 2; Syracuse, 2; Louisville, 1; Auburn, 1.

