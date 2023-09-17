Advertisement

Iowa ascends one spot in Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

Josh Helmer
·3 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes made a modest jump in the Week 4 Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a big second half led to a 41-10 rout of Western Michigan.

Iowa is up to No. 24 nationally, which registers as the Hawkeyes’ season-high ranking. The Hawkeyes received 125 points in this week’s poll.

The Hawkeyes opened the season ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

Then, after their 24-14 season-opening win over Utah State, Iowa dropped out of the AP Top 25 and actually stopped receiving votes altogether. Iowa’s 20-13 Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State saw the Hawkeyes jump back into the poll at No. 25.

It sets up the Hawkeyes’ trip to Happy Valley as a top-25 showdown. After dispatching of Illinois, 30-13, Penn State checks in at No. 7. That’s where the Nittany Lions have been ranked all season long.

Michigan is ranked No. 2 and Ohio State is ranked No. 6 to make up the remainder of Big Ten teams occupying a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Maryland and Wisconsin are also receiving votes.

Georgia remains atop the Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll. The two-time defending champion Bulldogs have been ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team every week so far this season. Three other teams are receiving first-place votes, though.

Georgia received 57 first-place votes, Texas received three, Michigan received two and Florida State received one.

The full top 10 is as follows: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 USC, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.

Here’s a look at the full Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

3-0

1566 (57)

2

Michigan

3-0

1481 (2)

3

Texas

3-0

1380 (3)

+1

4

Florida State

3-0

1378 (1)

-1

5

USC

3-0

1296

6

Ohio State

3-0

1291

7

Penn State

3-0

1217

8

Washington

3-0

1194

9

Notre Dame

4-0

1066

10

Oregon

3-0

942

+3

11

Utah

3-0

921

+1

12

LSU

2-1

805

+2

13

Alabama

2-1

796

-3

14

Oregon State

3-0

715

+2

15

Ole Miss

3-0

657

+2

16

Oklahoma

3-0

606

+3

17

North Carolina

3-0

567

+3

18

Duke

3-0

530

+3

19

Colorado

3-0

509

-1

20

Miami

3-0

359

+2

21

Washington State

3-0

278

+2

22

UCLA

3-0

204

+2

23

Tennessee

2-1

198

-12

24

Iowa

3-0

125

+1

25

Florida

2-1

103

NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson, 76; Missouri, 72; Kansas State, 54; TCU, 21; Fresno State, 17; Kansas 15; Tulane, 13; Kentucky, 10; Maryland 4; BYU, 3; Wisconsin, 2; Syracuse, 2; Louisville, 1; Auburn, 1.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire