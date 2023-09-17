Iowa ascends one spot in Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll
The Iowa Hawkeyes made a modest jump in the Week 4 Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a big second half led to a 41-10 rout of Western Michigan.
Iowa is up to No. 24 nationally, which registers as the Hawkeyes’ season-high ranking. The Hawkeyes received 125 points in this week’s poll.
The Hawkeyes opened the season ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
Then, after their 24-14 season-opening win over Utah State, Iowa dropped out of the AP Top 25 and actually stopped receiving votes altogether. Iowa’s 20-13 Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State saw the Hawkeyes jump back into the poll at No. 25.
It sets up the Hawkeyes’ trip to Happy Valley as a top-25 showdown. After dispatching of Illinois, 30-13, Penn State checks in at No. 7. That’s where the Nittany Lions have been ranked all season long.
Michigan is ranked No. 2 and Ohio State is ranked No. 6 to make up the remainder of Big Ten teams occupying a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Maryland and Wisconsin are also receiving votes.
Georgia remains atop the Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll. The two-time defending champion Bulldogs have been ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team every week so far this season. Three other teams are receiving first-place votes, though.
Georgia received 57 first-place votes, Texas received three, Michigan received two and Florida State received one.
The full top 10 is as follows: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 USC, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.
Here’s a look at the full Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
3-0
1566 (57)
–
2
Michigan
3-0
1481 (2)
–
3
Texas
3-0
1380 (3)
+1
4
Florida State
3-0
1378 (1)
-1
5
USC
3-0
1296
–
6
Ohio State
3-0
1291
–
7
Penn State
3-0
1217
–
8
Washington
3-0
1194
–
9
Notre Dame
4-0
1066
–
10
Oregon
3-0
942
+3
11
Utah
3-0
921
+1
12
2-1
805
+2
13
2-1
796
-3
14
Oregon State
3-0
715
+2
15
3-0
657
+2
16
3-0
606
+3
17
3-0
567
+3
18
Duke
3-0
530
+3
19
3-0
509
-1
20
Miami
3-0
359
+2
21
Washington State
3-0
278
+2
22
3-0
204
+2
23
2-1
198
-12
24
3-0
125
+1
25
2-1
103
NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 15 Kansas State.
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson, 76; Missouri, 72; Kansas State, 54; TCU, 21; Fresno State, 17; Kansas 15; Tulane, 13; Kentucky, 10; Maryland 4; BYU, 3; Wisconsin, 2; Syracuse, 2; Louisville, 1; Auburn, 1.
