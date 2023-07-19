Iowa announces 2023 Big Ten media days representatives

One week from now, the reality that the college football season is indeed finally nearing will begin to set in.

Players and coaches will descend upon Indianapolis for the annual Big Ten media days. Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take part in day one of the two-day affair.

The festivities open with new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti taking the stage on Wednesday, July 26, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. CT. After a series of Big Ten coaches’ press conferences, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is slated to address the media from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.

Joining Ferentz in Indy are a trio of Hawkeye standouts. Cornerback Cooper DeJean, tight end Luke Lachey and defensive tackle Noah Shannon will join the longtime head coach in Indianapolis.

DeJean set Iowa’s single-season record with three interception returns for touchdowns in 2022. He finished last season with 75 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five interceptions and three tackles for loss. That earned the Odebolt, Iowa, native first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the league’s media.

After his breakout campaign, DeJean is a trendy name for 2024 first-round NFL mock draft boards. He’s also a preseason second-team All-American per both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Meanwhile, Luke Lachey figures to be one of the Hawkeyes’ top offensive weapons. Working as Iowa’s No. 2 tight end a season ago, Lachey flashed all sorts of potential.

Then, when Sam LaPorta was injured late in the season, Lachey showed that he’s more than ready to step into the role of being the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 tight end. The 6-foot-6, 253 pound tight end reeled in 28 grabs for 398 yards with a team-high four touchdown receptions.

Against Minnesota and Nebraska, Lachey combined for 12 catches, 166 yards and one touchdown. He is expected to form one of the Big Ten’s best tight end duos alongside Michigan transfer Erick All. Lachey was chosen as a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele.

Lastly, Noah Shannon makes the trek as well. Like defensive end Joe Evans, Shannon made the decision to return to Iowa City for a sixth season. The 6-foot, 295 pound defensive tackle has been a mainstay up front each of the past two seasons for the Hawks.

Shannon finished 2022 with 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed. The Aurora, Ill., native has started all 27 games over the past two Iowa seasons and has racked up 91 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The full Wednesday schedule at Big Ten media days looks like this:

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti: 10:30-11 a.m.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema: 11:00-11:15 a.m.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano: 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker: 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Northwestern interim head coach David Braun: 11:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Penn State head coach James Franklin: 12-12:15 p.m.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz: 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day: 12:30-12:45 p.m.

Big Ten media days will continue on Thursday, July 27 as Indiana’s Tom Allen, Maryland’s Michael Locksley, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Purdue’s Ryan Walters, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, Wisconsin‘s Luke Fickell and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh meet with the media to preview their respective 2023 seasons.

