Iowa’s adopted TE Erick All could be the steal of the NFL draft

Iowa grows tight ends, that’s no secret. Sam LaPorta’s monster rookie season only reiterates the point that the Hawkeyes do tight end better than anybody in America.

But the TEU class of 2024 will look a little bit different than in years past.

When Cade McNamara transferred from Michigan to Iowa, another Wolverine packed his bags and made the trek with him — Erick All. The two were a productive duo that led Michigan to a Big Ten championship and a college football playoff appearance in 2021.

All came into a tight end room that already featured Luke Lachey, who broke out as a second-string tight end in 2022. The two were poised to dominate the field in a way reminiscent of T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant.

In the end, little of it ever came to fruition. Luke Lachey suffered a broken ankle in Week 3. McNamara’s injury-plagued season came to an early close with a torn ACL in week 5.

All found himself as the only viable weapon for backup quarterback Deacon Hill by late September. That was when All flashed what he can do at the next level.

All has all the tools (no pun intended). In a red-zone trip against Michigan State, Brian Ferentz drew up a bubble screen for All. He started three yards behind the line of scrimmage, juked three defenders, stiff-armed another and scored a touchdown. A display of strength and YAC ability all in one play.

The following week against Purdue, All did it all again. Snatching a seam route out of the sky in double coverage for a deep completion, to catching a touchdown on a go-ball up the sideline in the fourth quarter.

With nine catches, two touchdowns and 164 yards against Michigan State and Purdue, All seemed poised for a big second half. Sadly, a direct blow to the knee in Madison ended his season prematurely and an MRI revealed a torn right ACL.

All actually ended the season as the leading receiver in yards (299) and touchdowns (3). He was on pace for over 600 yards with sub-par quarterback play.

Health is the biggest hurdle All faces getting selected. He’s played in just 10 games over the last two seasons. He caught 38 passes for 437 yards in 2021, but that’s the lone season he’s appeared in 10 or more games as a starter.

He will be criticized for drops and blocking, but what tight end isn’t?

As a talent, All is a second rounder. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he’s going to be a mismatch as a pass catcher. All did not participate in drills at the combine, but he did take measurements.

Which brings me to my NFL comparison: Jared Cook.

Cook was inconsistent, but a productive NFL tight end for 12 seasons. An elite athlete with long arms and impressive athleticism that struggled blocking in-line. Cook was a late third round selection by the Titans in 2009. I would guess if All’s health was not a question mark he would be in that territory.

As for the team that should draft Erick All, I’m not going to overthink the room.

If there’s anybody that knows the talent and ability that Erick All possesses, it’s the man who recruited him: Jim Harbaugh. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw eight touchdown passes to replacement level tight ends in 2023. With Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett departing, taking a flier on Erick All makes sense.

Lastly, I can’t write my final piece on Erick All without including my favorite soundbite from my time on the beat.

Here’s to the Hawkeyes’ adopted graduate of Tight End U.

