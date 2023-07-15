Ionescu challenges Steph to shootout after 3-point contest show originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Sabrina Ionescu and Warriors point guard Steph Curry go way back, but their next interaction very well could be on the court following the New York Liberty star's record-breaking performance in the WNBA 3-point Contest on Friday.

The 25-year-old sharpshooter set a professional basketball all-time record -- between both the NBA and WNBA -- with her 37 points in the contest's final round, catching her pal Curry's attention along with the rest of the sports world.

Ionescu's 37-point round surpassed Curry (2021) and Tyrese Halburton's (2023) NBA record of 31 points, along with the WNBA record of 30, set by Allie Quigly last year. Naturally, Ionescu did what any new 3-point champion would do and challenged Curry to a shootout just a few hours after his tweet.

Curry and Ionescu have grown close in recent years, with the Liberty phenom even referring to the two-time NBA MVP as a big brother. The two FaceTimed after her WNBA debut to break down film and go over what went right and what went wrong, and the Warriors guard was a big supporter of Ionescu during her college days and throughout her journey to becoming the top pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft.

And when she isn't doing her best Curry impression by splashing 3-pointers, Ionescu finds inspiration from the four-time champion through other means, like when she hit his famous "night night" celebration after her 3-point contest win and during a game last year.

Start a movement. Congrats All-Star starter! https://t.co/h9U4WLLhYh — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 25, 2022

Ionescu certainly is following in Curry's footsteps as another 3-point legend. And, who knows -- maybe Dub Nation will be treated to the Splash Bro taking on Ionescu head-to-head.

