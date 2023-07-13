Cofidis' Ion Izaguirre wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Ion Izaguirre wins stage 12, seven years after his last win at the Tour - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Ion Izaguirre soloed to victory at the end of an explosive stage 12 of the Tour de France to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

Eleven days after Victor Lafay ended a 15-year wait for a stage win for the Cofidis team, Izaguirre doubled up with a perfectly-timed attack from the breakaway.

The Basque rider, 34, went solo during the final climb, still with 31 kilometres remaining of the 169km stage through wine country from Roanne that was again raced at a ferocious pace.

The much-reduced peloton came in more than four minutes after Izaguirre, with Jonas Vingegaard retaining his 17-second lead over Tadej Pogacar as the Alps loom this weekend, but only after putting a big effort in over the first part of the stage which could come with a price to pay in the days ahead.

The stage was always seen as one for the breakaway, but it was a war of attrition from the off as the peloton was quickly whittled down to a few dozen riders by a series of attacks.

With his Jumbo-Visma team-mates Wout Van Aert and and Tiesj Benoot seemingly determined to be in any move, Vingegaard was repeatedly left isolated in the yellow jersey, repeatedly forced to chase down moves as Jai Hindley, third overall, followed the wheels to protect his own position.

Alpecin Deceuninck's Mathieu van der Poel attacked inside the final 40km - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

It was not until 85 kilometres to go that a 15-strong group got away, but even as a peloton by then reduced to just 39 sat up, their lead never ballooned, the efforts of the first half of the stage perhaps leaving them with little energy left to apply themselves.

Having taken half the stage to form, the break lasted less than 40km as a fighting force. Mathieu Van Der Poel attacked from that front group along with Andrey Amador on the penultimate climb of the Col de la Croix Montmain, soon leaving Amador behind to set out alone with 47km left.

But it was too much for the Dutchman, who was caught midway up the final climb of the Col de la Croix Rosier as the front group swelled to eight.

Cofidis' Ion Izaguirre secured his first stage victory at the Tour in seven years - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

Izaguirre had led the chase, but still had the power left to launch the stage-winning move as he arrived at the line 58 seconds clear Mathieu Burgaudeau and Matteo Jorgenson in second and third.

The Ineos Grenadiers had done much to pace the main contenders in the latter part of the stage, ensuring that Thibaut Pinot’s presence in the breakaway did not threaten Pidcock’s eighth place overall as the Frenchman moved up as far as 10th.

The Tour now heads into the Alps with Friday’s stage a 138km test that ends with the climb of the Grand Colombier. PA

Tour de France, stage 12: As it happened...

05:10 PM BST

Great day for Izaguirre, onto the Colombier

It was a manic day today on stage 12. On a day that should have been fairly calm in the yellow jersey group, it was anything but. Attack after attack after attack. It took around 80km for a proper breakaway to form. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) was the first man to attack from the lead group but he was reeled in on the last climb.

Cofidis’ Ion Izaguirre then attacked and he did not look back. Despite a group behind trying to chase him down, they could not get near him and Izaguirre won by around a minute. It was his first win at the Tour in seven years and Cofidis’ second in this edition having gone 15 years without one. The yellow jersey group rolled in four minutes behind Izaguirre.

Attention now turns to tomorrow and the Grand Colombier. A 17.4km climb at an average gradient of 7.1%. Vingegaard v Pogacar. What more could you ask for?

04:43 PM BST

Reaction from stage 12 winner Ion Izaguirre

“It’s incredible. For the whole Tour so far I tried to break away and it didn’t work out but today yes. We were going well with Guillaume Martin all day. I attacked in the last climb from very far out and I could maintain the time difference to get the victory for myself. “I was confident in my strength. I knew that if I earned enough lead, my adversaries wouldn’t have me in sight and it would play in my favour. I felt strong in the last kilometres. Many things went through my mind. It’s all very emotional. “It’s a very Basque Tour de France. It started at home for us and we took two stage wins. I’m happy to follow the line drawn by Pello Bilbao.”

04:42 PM BST

General classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 50hrs 30mins 22secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +17secs

3. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 40secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 22secs

5. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) +4mins 34secs

6. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 39secs

7. Simon Yates (Team Jayco-Alula) +4mins 44secs

8. Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 26secs

9. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 01secs

10.Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +6mins 33secs

04:36 PM BST

Stage 12 results

1. Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) 3hrs 51mins 42secs

2. Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) +58secs

3. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) Same time

4. Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) +1min 06secs

5. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) +1min 11secs

6. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +1min 13secs

7. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) Same time

8. Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 27secs

9. Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) Same time

10. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) +3mins 02secs

04:34 PM BST

Big day for Izaguirre and Cofidis

Cofidis had not won a stage at the Tour for 15 years but this is their second in this edition after Victor Lafay won stage two. Here is Eurosport paying tribute to Ion Izaguirre and his team:

04:24 PM BST

Peloton rolls in

The yellow jersey group rolls in just over four minutes down on Izaguirre. No changes at the top of the general classification.

04:20 PM BST

Battle behind Izaguirre

Burgaudeau beats Jorgenson in the sprint for second and Benoot comes home in fourth.

04:19 PM BST

Izaguirre wins!

Ion Izaguirre is able to celebrate with around 600m to go and this has been a terrific ride from the Basque man. Seven years after his last win at the Tour, he wins stage 12!

A 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 DAY IN HIS CAREER 💫



Ion Izagirre wins one of the most memorable stages at the Tour de France in recent memory! @TeamCOFIDIS | #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/scKfO8Jxmf — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 13, 2023

04:18 PM BST

1km to go

Izaguirre is now inside the final kilometre and the crowds are out to cheer him home.

04:16 PM BST

2km to go

Jorgenson and Burgaudeau have attacked off the chase group but they are still a way behind Izaguirre.

04:14 PM BST

4km to go

Izaguirre can really start to enjoy himself now in these final few kilometres as he knows he is going to win. His lead is nearly a minute.

04:11 PM BST

7km to go

It looks like the chase group have resigned themselves to the fact that they will not bring Izaguirre back. The gap is nearly a minute now. Izaguirre is going to win stage 12 and what a ride it has been.

Ion Izaguirre riding to victory - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

04:08 PM BST

9km to go

Jorgenson has attacked off the front of the chase group but the others reel him back in, which is all aiding Izaguirre’s efforts.

04:07 PM BST

10km to go

Into the final 10km. Izaguirre’s gap is down to 40 seconds after a short incline in the road but that feels like too big a gap for the chasers to reel in. The gap is actually starting to go back out again now as there is a lack of organisation in the chase group.

04:01 PM BST

15km to go

We are inside the final 15km but Izaguirre’s lead is growing. It is now up to 50 seconds.

03:58 PM BST

17km to go

Izaguirre has extended his lead on the descent. His lead to the chase group is now over 40 seconds.

Look at Ion GO!!! 👏



Ion Izagirre is 𝐟𝐥𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 down the descent ⚡️@TeamCOFIDIS | #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/kW9StQs1sa — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 13, 2023

03:57 PM BST

20km to go

Big, big crash towards the back of the yellow jersey group as Uno-X’s Torstein Traaen goes down. That was a high-speed crash on the descent and it is not his first one in this year’s Tour. That looked nasty.

03:49 PM BST

26km to go

Result at Col de la Croix Rosier:

1. Ion Izaguirre, 5 pts / 8’’

2. Matteo Jorgenson, 3 pts / 5’’

3. Thibaut Pinot, 2 pts / 2’’

4. Tiesj Benoot, 1 pt

03:47 PM BST

28.5km to go

Izaguirre goes over the top of the Col de la Croix Rosier in the lead and takes the maximum five points in the king of the mountains classification. There are also bonus seconds for Izaguirre. Behind Jorgenson is leading the chase group. Izaguirre’s lead is around 20 seconds over the top.

🏁28.5km



Over the last climb of the day and 🇪🇸Ion Izagirre has a small advantage over 6 of his breakaway companions 🚴https://t.co/sJSAnImGrK#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/VbOzdWlzQR — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 13, 2023

03:44 PM BST

29.5km to go

Van der Poel has been dropped by the chase group. Plenty of attacks behind Izaguirre but his lead is around 20 seconds.

"What an atmosphere on the climbs here!" 🔊



There is nothing quite like the Tour de France 🙌#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/S7ZgdVOXWy — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 13, 2023

03:44 PM BST

30.5km to go

Izaguirre attacks! Van der Poel goes with him but fairly quickly is dropped and Izaguirre is now in the lead on his own.

03:40 PM BST

31km to go

We now have eight riders in this front group: Benoot, Martin, I. Izaguirre, Guerreiro, Burgaudeau, Pinot, Jorgenson and Van der Poel.

03:38 PM BST

31.5km to go

More of the riders from the chase group are getting close to the front. A group of five including Martin (Cofidis) and Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) are approaching the lead trio.

03:37 PM BST

32km to go

Van der Poel is joined at the front by Pinot and Jorgenson.

03:35 PM BST

32km to go

Pinot and Jorgenson are just 10 seconds behind Van der Poel. The yellow jersey group is nearly four minutes down and they seem content to just ride very easily into the finish.

03:32 PM BST

34km to go

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) have attacked off the front of the chase group to try and hunt down Van der Poel, who is now onto the Col de la Croix Rosier. It is a category two climb which is just over 5km in length.

03:30 PM BST

36km to go

After the Col de la Croix Montmain, the king of the mountains standings:

1. Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost), 46

2. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X), 30

3. Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen), 28

4. Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team), 24

5. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), 22

03:29 PM BST

39km to go

Result at Col de la Croix Montmain:

1. Mathieu van der Poel, 5 pts

At 20’’

2. Tobias Halland Johannessen, 3 pts

3. Ruben Guerreiro, 2 pts

4. Guillaume Martin, 1 pt

The Dutchman is FLYING ✈️



Mathieu van der Poel is pushing on in the descent! @mathieuvdpoel | #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/V93bd4Q1zZ — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 13, 2023

03:22 PM BST

44km to go

Van der Poel goes over the top of the Col de la Croix Montmain in the lead. He picks up five king of the mountains points. His advantage is around 20 seconds. The yellow jersey group are around three minutes behind.

03:18 PM BST

45km to go

There is a lack of order in the chase group which has resulted in a drop in pace and Van der Poel will be happy to hear that. He has more than a 30-second advantage over the chasers.

03:15 PM BST

47km to go

At the front Van der Poel has attacked Amador and now leads on his own.

Meanwhile more and more riders are being spat out the back of the second group. Campenaerts and Stuyven the next two to go.

03:13 PM BST

47km to go

An attack from Jorgenson from the second group. Pedersen and Alaphilippe have been dropped.

03:09 PM BST

49km to go

Van der Poel and Amador have just started climbing the Col de la Croix Montmain, a category two climb which is 5.5km in length.

03:08 PM BST

49km to go

Van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Amador (EF-Education EasyPost) have attacked off the front of the lead group. They have 15 seconds over the next group.

03:01 PM BST

57km to go

Crash in the yellow jersey group as Giulio Ciccone of Lidl-Trek has gone down. Israel-Premier Tech’s Michael Woods, after his impressive win the other day, has also gone down. Ciccone needs a new bike.

02:59 PM BST

59km to go

The breakaway has reached the top of the Col de la Casse Froide. Only a few points available in the king of the mountains classification at the top. Martin gets the maximum two points and Johanessen gets one. The gap back to the peloton has come down to under three minutes.

02:47 PM BST

63km to go

The lead gorup has just reached the foot of the Col de la Casse Froide, a category three climb which is just over 5km in length.

02:41 PM BST

65km to go

This is what the top three in the points classification looks like:

1. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), 323

2. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), 179

3. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), 178

02:39 PM BST

67km to go

The pace has very much settled in the yellow jersey group. The gap between them and the leaders is nearly four minutes. It looks like the winner of this stage will come from the lead group.

Jumbo-Visma at the front controlling a settled yellow jersey group - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

02:29 PM BST

74km to go

The yellow jersey group has reached the intermediate sprint with no points available. They are now two and a half minutes behind the leaders.

02:28 PM BST

75km to go

Pedersen picks up the maximum 20 points at the intermediate sprint in the green jersey competition (points classification). He hardly had to break sweat to do so either. He moves into second place in that classification behind Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and is one point ahead now of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis). Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) and Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) have finally managed to join the front group.

02:24 PM BST

77km to go

The front group are just a couple of kilometres away from the intermediate sprint. Mads Pedersen will be eyeing up those sprint points.

After a manic first 80km on stage 12, the breakaway has formed - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

02:22 PM BST

78km to go

Julian Alaphilippe is still trying to get in the lead group but he is 20 seconds behind them at the moment. For the first time today seemingly the yellow jersey group is starting to calm down. Over a minute now between this group and the leaders.

02:12 PM BST

86km to go

The lead group consists of these riders: Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Andrey Amador (EF-Education EasyPost), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Guillaume Martin, Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Ruben Guerreiro, Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Israel-PremierTech), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny), Tobias Halland Johanessen (Uno-X), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies).

🏁80km



It looks like, finally, after 80km, the breakaway has gone, but there are still riders chasing behind 🚴



🇫🇷Pinot, 🇩🇰Pedersen, 🇺🇸Jorgenson, 🇳🇱Van der Poel and 🇧🇪Benoot are among 13 riders at the front 🔥https://t.co/sJSAnImGrK#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/O8pDyfCmOK — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 13, 2023

02:10 PM BST

87km to go

The likes of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecian Deceuninck) have joined the front group. The peloton are not far behind though. Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) now attacks off the front of the peloton.

02:06 PM BST

90km to go

This is absolutely crazy. It felt like a breakaway day but from the very start it has not settled one bit. There is no control within the peloton, which is about 30 seconds behind the leaders.

02:03 PM BST

92km to go

Pedersen, Teuns and Benoot are still out in front but there is a trio of riders trying to catch up to them. Amador (EF-Education EasyPost), Izaguirre (Cofidis) and Jorgenson (Movistar) are around 10 seconds behind the lead group.

01:55 PM BST

99km to go

We have dipped underneath 100km to go today and Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek has joined the front duo.

01:53 PM BST

102km to go

Skjelmose and Kelderman have been reeled in by the peloton but now it is the turn of Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) to attack. There have been a number of attacks from Jumbo-Visma riders already today. How big a show of strength is this from Jonas Vingegaard’s team?

01:40 PM BST

111km to go

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) have attacked off the front of the peloton, which is still fairly large.

Wilco Kelderman (left) and Mattias Skjelmose attack off the front - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

01:38 PM BST

113km to go

He may not have been in his best form so far at this year’s Tour and certainly not in the form he was in at last year’s edition. However he is going for it today!

𝑾𝒐𝒖𝒕'𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕!



No one can follow Wout van Aert as he cycles uphill at 4️⃣3️⃣ km/h! 🥵#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/UaQMiYy3Wb — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 13, 2023

01:29 PM BST

122km to go

It is chaos at the front of the race. That means it is incredibly entertaining for all of us.

A 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘 day of racing 🤩



Jonas Vingegaard is constantly aware of the threat as the GC battle continues to heat up! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/SY16ItiaSg — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 13, 2023

01:22 PM BST

128km to go

The front of the race has gone over the Col des Écorbans, a category three climb, and it is a reverse of the previous climb as Ciccone takes two king of the mountains points and Martinez takes one.

01:12 PM BST

136km to go

David De La Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) have crashed heavily around 26km into the stage. De La Cruz has been taken away in an ambulance and is the third Astana rider to abandon after a crash after Mark Cavendish and Luis Leon Sanchez. This is quickly becoming a disastrous Tour for Astana.

01:08 PM BST

137km to go

Jasper Philipsen, who currently leads the points classification, is one minute 30 seconds down on the peloton. Other sprinters like Dylan Groenewegen and Phil Bauhaus, who were second and third yesterday, are a further 30 seconds behind.

01:06 PM BST

140km to go

The peloton has gone over the top of the Côte de Thizy-les-Bourgs (category three climb), with Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) getting two king of the mountains points and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) getting the one other point.

12:32 PM BST

163km to go

Let’s hear from Britain’s Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), who was speaking to ITV before today’s stage:

"There's always a chance until we get to stage 20"



Daniel spoke to Fred Wright about looking for opportunities and how he feels at this point compared to his previous Tours 🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/Rqx9TkHMRK — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 13, 2023

12:28 PM BST

Flag drops

The flag has been dropped and the stage is underway. 169km of hilly terrain for the peloton to navigate today.

Stage 12 Profile- Tour de France 2023

12:27 PM BST

How many can Philipsen win?

Today will not be a day for the sprinters, but yesterday was yet again about Jasper Philipsen. He won his fourth stage on this year’s Tour and six in a row dating back to last year’s edition. With Mark Cavendish and Fabio Jakobsen out of the Tour, how many more stages can Philipsen win this year? Let’s hear what the Eurosport team think?

12:18 PM BST

Cavendish has surgery

Mark Cavendish has had surgery on his broken collarbone and said that it will take a few weeks to recover. The Manx missile was injured in a crash on stage eight that forced him to abandon the tour. He is still level with Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins and as it stands will not have the opportunity to get number 35.

Why? Because he announced at the Giro d’Italia in May that he was retiring at the end of the season. However his Astana Qazaqstan team are set to offer him the opportunity to come back next year to win that historic 35th stage at the Tour.

Mark Cavendish was visibly very distraught after crashing out of the Tour - AP/Thibault Camus

His recovery is slightly more complicated due to a previous injury to the collarbone during the 2014 Tour.

“It’s a little bit more complicated because of those pins,” Cavendish said. “Nothing to worry about, the difference is it’s not going to be a week to recover, it’s a few weeks. We’re all good.”

“It obviously hasn’t been the ideal way to finish the Tour de France, but that’s part of the beauty and brutality of cycling.”

“I wanted to say a massive thank you for all the well wishes, all the love and support - it’s been wicked, I really appreciate it.”

12:12 PM BST

Jakobsen exits the 2023 Tour

A stage winner at the previous edition, Fabio Jakobsen will say goodbye to the race now after less than two weeks, a decision he explained Thursday morning.

Soudal-Quick Step's Fabio Jakobsen heads home ahead of stage 12 - AP/Daniel Cole

“Due to my stage four crash, and after discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here. At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash.”

“I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and wanted to be at my best with the team. I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season”, said the 26-year-old.

12:02 PM BST

Stage 12 awaits

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) made it four sprint victories on the trot in this year’s Tour with a stage win in Moulins yesterday. He finished ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco Alula) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious). He is running away with the points classification; he is nearly 150 points clear of second-placed Bryan Coquard (Cofidis). With both Mark Cavendish and Fabio Jakobsen out of the tour, it is virtually a guarantee he will win the green jersey in Paris in 10 days time so long as he finishes. Soudal-Quick Step’s Jakobsen will not start stage 12 today due to injuries he picked up back on stage four.

Alpecin Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen celebrates winning stage 11 and his 4th on this year's Tour - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

Yesterday was a sprinter’s stage, today is a hilly 169km stage from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, which is a new stage town. Stage 12 has five categorised climbs, including two category two climbs up the Col de la Croix Montmain and the Col de la Croix Rosier. Could today be a day for the breakaway or will the general classification have a big shake-up?

One man who the home fans will be hoping has a good day is Jakobsen’s team-mate Julian Alaphilippe. With Soudal-Quick Step’s sprinter out of the race, that frees Alaphilippe up to be aggressive and he has been saying ahead of today’s stage that he is very motivated to win today’s stage.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) currently holds a 17-second advantage over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Bora-Hansgrohe’s Jai Hindley is two minutes and 40 seconds down on Vingegaard.

