Ion Izagirre wins Tour of the Basque Country

EIBAR, Spain (AP) -- Ion Izagirre has won the Tour of the Basque Country after overcoming a deficit of almost one minute on Saturday.

The Spaniard started the day in second place, trailing leader Emanuel Buchmann by 54 seconds. But Izagirre was supported by his Astana teammates on a breakaway and made up the difference to win the race by 0:29 over runnerup Daniel Martin.

Adam Yates won the sixth and final stage, a mountainous 118.2-kilometer (73.4-mile) ride starting and finishing in Eibar.

Izagirre, 30, won stages at the 2016 Tour de France and the 2012 Giro d'Italia. He also won the Tour of Poland in 2015.

