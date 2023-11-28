IOL Geno VanDeMark leaving MSU football, entering NCAA transfer portal

Another member of the offensive line has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Geno VanDeMark, a member of the 2021 recruiting class has made the decision to leave the program after 3 years.

In his three seasons, VanDeMark has started in nine games for MSU. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, wherever he decides to go next.

