Advertisement

IOL Geno VanDeMark leaving MSU football, entering NCAA transfer portal

Cory Linsner

Another member of the offensive line has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Geno VanDeMark, a member of the 2021 recruiting class has made the decision to leave the program after 3 years.

In his three seasons, VanDeMark has started in nine games for MSU. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, wherever he decides to go next.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire