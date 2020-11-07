IOC'S Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

SHOWS:

"Making the Olympic Games fit for the post corona world also means that we all, whether Olympic or non-Olympic sport, have to adapt to the new enviornment. It will take flexibility, creativity and yes, also sacrifices from all of us."

"We are all facing this unprecedented situation together. And this is why we especially appreciate your support and patience during these challenging times even more."

"While the global coronavirus crisis is far from over we can already see that sport is widely recognized as an essential factor in fighting the pandemic and as an integral part of the solution for the crisis recovery."

STORY: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach called for "sacrifice" and "patience" among sport leaders on Friday (November 6) as they seek to make the Tokyo Games workable in the "post corona world".

"Making the Olympic Games fit for the post corona world also means that we all, whether Olympic or non-Olympic sport, have to adapt to the new enviornment. It will take flexibility, creatvity and yes, also sacrifices from all of us, " Bach told a virtual meeting of the International Federation Forum.

Bach went on to assure the meeting of sports movers and shakers that preparations are being put in place to deliver a safe Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. He cited rapid COVID-19 testing and the develpment of vaccines as a good reason to be cautiously optimistic about the games that were cancelled earlier this year.

The invitation-only International Federation Forum 2020 brought together more than 200 leaders from over 125 IFs, with experts providing insights into areas such as crisis management, scenario planning, risk mitigation and staying connected with athletes, fans and stakeholders in times of crisis.





