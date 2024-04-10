IOC members tour Utah Olympic venues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Excitement and optimism are running high as members of the International Olympic Committee are visiting Utah this week.

“We feel like we’re in a great spot because we are the preferred host for 2034,” said Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the Salt Lake City Committee for the Games. “So we need to do our work, and if we do that well between now and July 24th, we are hopeful and somewhat confident that we will be awarded the games on that day.”

This afternoon, IOC members from seven different countries from China to Afghanistan toured Rice-Eccles Stadium, site of what will be the opening and closing ceremonies. They also took a ride on a TRAX train to the Delta Center as they explore the transit system and all the venues for the 2034 Winter Games.

“We could feel the enthusiasm and the spirit of Utah,” said Karl Stoss, Chariman of the Future Host Commission. “The spirit from the Games from 2002 is still here.”

The Utah Olympic Commission already submitted a 5,000 page bid that included 650 people and cost $4 million. Now it is time to show off the facilities.

IOC members loves the fact that the infrastructure is already in place from the 2002 Games, and the fact that all the venues are within one hour of the Olympic Village.

“This is one of the most important thing for the IOC,” Stoss said. “Could you offer all the venues still with no new buildings?. Start with souvenirs. Starting with the venues from the previous Olympic Games, and this is a fantastic concept.”

“With existing infrastructure, that’s a very important point to the Olympic movement today,” Bullock said. “We’ve got them all in place, and the nice thing is there’s so much better than they were in 2002.”

So what exactly are they looking for as the tour all the venues from the Olympic Oval in Kearns to the halfpipe in Park City and the moguls and aerials events at Deer Valley?

“Is there enough space for the spectators?” Kloss said. “Are they in good condition, or do they need renovations?”

“You have not only the venues, but you have the people,” said Christophe Dubi, Executive Director of the Olympic Games. “Because in the end, this is what matters. Organizing the games is about having competent people, the expertise, the knowledge. And this is right here, right now.”

What is the biggest concern before an official announcement is made on July 24th, the day before the Summer Games in Paris?

“I really don’t have concerns,” Bullock said. “It’s like I’m a young kid with a shiny new toy, and I want to show it off to the world. We’ve been working for years for this day, and here we are and we get to show off Utah, and its great people to all of our IOC colleagues.”

