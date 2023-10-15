IOC members propose rewriting rules to let Thomas Bach rival Sebastian Coe bid

Thomas Bach's time at the head of the IOC could be extended - Getty Images/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Members of the International Olympic Committee have suggested that Thomas Bach continue his presidential term beyond the 12-year limit in a move that could end Sebastian Coe’s chances of succeeding him in 2025.

In an intervention that has long been predicted within Olympic circles, the idea of prolonging Bach’s controversial reign by rewriting rules governing maximum term limits was raised on Sunday at an executive board meeting of the IOC.

Bach, who was a gold medallist for West Germany in fencing at the 1976 Olympics, has won admirers for his adept work managing the multitude of political factions behind the scenes but criticism for his handling of Russia.

Sochi staged the Winter Olympics in 2014, the year after Bach became president, and he did not then support Wada’s call for a blanket ban on Russian athletes at the summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro following revelations of state-sponsored doping.

The decision to allow 335 athletes to compete under the Russian Olympic Committee banner in Tokyo in 2021 was also criticised and there is further controversy over the potential pathway that is being provided to Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in Paris next year following the invasion of Ukraine.

Coe, Great Britain’s double Olympic 1,500m champion and the current president of World Athletics, has noticeably not ruled out the prospect of standing in 2025, repeatedly replying to the question this summer by saying that he is currently undecided on the idea.

The rules governing a maximum 12-year term were agreed in anti-corruption reforms passed after the Salt Lake City bid scandal broke in the 1990s and, while Bach responded on Sunday by expressing his loyalty to the Olympic charter, it was also not definitively ruled out.

Algeria’s Mustapha Berraf, who is the president of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, had cited recent global crises and said that the IOC needed “to go through this period of torment with a president who has proved his mettle”.

Luis Mejia Oviedo, an IOC member from the Dominican Republic, then added “we really need to be able to rely on the leadership you have shown”. There were also words of support from Djibouti’s Aïcha Garad Ali.

Gymnastics federation president Morinari Watanabe even expressed his “love” for Bach, although he did appear to counsel against the idea of circumnavigating the rules. “You guided us all that sports organisations must follow rules and have high integrity under good governance,” Watanabe said. “I love you, Mr President Thomas Bach because I believe you are a correct person.”

Lord Coe (right), pictured here in 2015, has been earmarked as a possible successor to Thomas Bach (left) as president of the IOC - Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

Bach thanked Watanabe for his “love” but referred him to the comments of John Coates, the IOC vice-president and head of its Legal Commission, who had told delegates that a written proposal to amend the charter – and so allow his colleague to continue beyond 2025 – would need to be submitted 30 days before a “session”. The next such session will be next July on the eve of the Paris Olympics. “First of all say thank you very much for your kind words of support, because I think these words of support are not only directed to me, they are directed to all of us,” said Bach.

“What made us overcome the challenges we had was exactly this unity, this support which you expressed with regard to many items overall at the time, and we can only be credible if we are appealing to all these divisive forces in the world, if we are appealing to respect the unifying of sport if we ourselves are unified.

“Otherwise, we have no credibility. If we are divided, how can we teach others about unity and our unifying power. You also know I am very loyal to the Olympic Charter.

“Being a core author of this Olympic Charter drives me to be more loyal to this Olympic Charter. You have heard the explanation of the chair of our Legal Commission in this direction.

“Thank you very much again, I am very touched by your support and friendship.”