Ioan Lloyd: Scarlets fly-half dreams of Wales number 10 jersey

Ioan Lloyd has played two internationals for Wales having made his debut in 2020

Scarlets fly-half Ioan Lloyd says it would be "a dream" to wear the number 10 jersey for Wales.

Head coach Warren Gatland is short of options for the 2024 Six Nations following Dan Biggar's retirement and Gareth Anscombe unavailable having joined a club in Japan.

Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow is favourite to start but is injured and will not be back until January.

Wales open their campaign at home against Scotland on 3 February.

When asked about his Wales fly-half ambition, Lloyd, 22, responded: "That is the dream and what I aim to do but it's not in my hands.

"All I can do is play as well I can and help this Scarlets team as well as I can. If that comes then that's the dream."

Costelow has been ruled out until the new year after suffering hamstring and shoulder injuries in Wales' win against Barbarians earlier this month.

Jarrod Evans and Joe Hawkins are also ineligible for selection after signing for English clubs Harlequins and Exeter, while Rhys Patchell is heading to New Zealand to play for the Highlanders.

The trio fall foul of the 25-cap rule with those playing outside of Wales required to have played that number of internationals to continue representing the country.

Callum Sheedy remains an option for Gatland, with Wales attack coach Alex King keeping an eye on the Bristol fly-half.

Lloyd himself has an opportunity to impress for region and country in his favoured fly-half position having signed from Bristol where he played across the backline.

He has started the first four league games for Scarlets in that position and has impressed in their two recent home matches in Llanelli.

Lloyd kicked 13 points in the 24-23 defeat against Lions and created the opening try with a scything break. He is adamant his future lies at 10.

"Hopefully I can get some more game time at 10 and we can put some results together," said Lloyd.

"I loved my time at Bristol and have some great experience of playing in different positions but I am a 10 and would like to play there. So I needed to take that step to do that.

"I am loving it. It feels like a new challenge or revisiting what I used to do.

"I am enjoying the challenge, there are a lot of things to learn but I am doing that as I go and hopefully this will make me a better player. There is a lot of game management stuff which comes with time."

Lloyd says he has been inspired by working with Costelow and was attracted by the history of the Scarlets number 10 jersey which has been worn by famous Wales and British and Irish Lions legends like Phil Bennett, Stephen Jones and Jonathan Davies.

"There is massive rich history in the jersey, I have big boots to fill and hopefully I can do it proud," said Lloyd.

"The opportunity to come here and get back to Wales to a club like the Scarlets was too big a chance to turn down.

"I admire Costy [Costelow]. He is a great player and I admire his playing style and hopefully I can learn off that and hopefully he can learn off me as well. I see it as healthy competition."