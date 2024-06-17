Inzaghi renewal with Inter complicated but possible progress soon

Inter are still working to set up a new contract for coach Simone Inzaghi, which has proven more complicated than expected, but an agreement could soon be in sight.

The 48-year-old Italian tactician guided the club to their 20th ever Scudetto in the 2023-24 season in dominant fashion, transforming the team into a truly top European side following their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City last year.

Inzaghi’s current contract with Inter expires in June 2025 and the club are keen to extend his stay, something that hasn’t changed despite the switch of ownership from Steven Zhang and Suning to US fund Oaktree.

Inzaghi contract talks

Page 36 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Inter had hoped to extend Inzaghi’s contract by a year to 2026, but the coach and his agent Tullio Tinti had different ideas, wanting a two-year extension to 2027, complicating negotiations.

The two parties could reach a compromise regarding an extension clause linked to certain results and a new meeting will be held between the Nerazzurri management and Tinti in the coming days. An agreement also needs to be reached regarding his salary, but this isn’t particularly concern to the club.