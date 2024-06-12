Inzaghi agent meets Inter to discuss new contract

Simone Inzaghi’s agent met with Inter directors today and the talks continue for a new and improved contract after his Scudetto triumph.

The coach took over from Antonio Conte in the summer of 2021 and his current deal runs to June 2025.

He won the Serie A title, three editions of the Supercoppa Italiana, two Coppa Italia trophies and reached the Final of the Champions League.

It all proved enough to earn the 48-year-old an improved salary, but there are still some details to work out.

Inzaghi set for improved Inter deal

Agent Tullio Tinti was spotted at the Inter headquarters in Milan today and multiple reports suggest it was a positive meeting, but not a conclusive one.

They are continuing to discuss some issues, such as the length of the contract, as it could be to 2026 or with an option to extend until June 2027.

Although the club has been taken over by Oaktree after Suning failed to repay the loan that reached €385m including interest, Inter continued work as normal with CEO Beppe Marotta promoted to President.

They already agreed new contracts with Lautaro Martinez and Nicolò Barella.