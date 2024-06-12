Inzaghi’s agent to meet Inter today to resume contract talks

Simone Inzaghi’s agent, Tullio Tinti, is expected at the Inter headquarters today to resume and possibly finalise contract extension talks for his client.

Inzaghi’s representative Tinti is expected to meet Inter directors and President Beppe Marotta today, Italian sources, including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia claim.

Sky Sport reports that Tinti hasn’t yet arrived at Inter’s offices, where club directors met representatives of other teams, including Palermo on Wednesday morning.

Talks between Inter and Inzagh’s agent are already at an advanced stage so the 48-year-old is expected to sign a contract extension pretty soon. According to Gazzetta, today’s meeting could already be decisive in agreeing on the coach’s two-year extension.

The main doubt is whether it will be a one-year deal with an option for a further campaign or a plain two-year contract.

Inzaghi’s current deal at the Stadio Meazza runs out in June 2025.

Inter have already announced Nicolò Barella’s contract extension and reached an agreement on a new deal for Lautaro Martinez.