Invited Celebrity Classic in Irving canceled Saturday due to rain

The Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament in Irving was canceled on Saturday due to rain.

The event will continue on Sunday and be cut down to a 36-hole tournament.

Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith, Demarcus Ware, Marty Turco, Pudge Rodriguez and Larry the Cable Guy are among the celebrities taking part in the charity tournament alongside pro golfers.

Thomas Bjorn led the pros after Friday's round at the Las Colinas Country Club at 7-under.

Romo trailed Mardy Fish by 4 in the celebrity tournament.

Play is expected to continue at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday.