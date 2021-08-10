Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for Half-Year 2021 Report

Sievi Capital Oyj
·1 min read

Sievi Capital Plc
Press release, 10 August 2021 at 9.30 am EEST

Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for Half-Year 2021 Report

Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January−June 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August at approximately 8 am EEST. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 10.00 am EEST.

In the webcast, Päivi Marttila, Sievi Capital’s CEO, will present the results and key events of the reporting period.

You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/2021-08-17-sievicapital-q2

Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 9.00 am EEST on Tuesday, 17 August.

A recording of the webcast and the presentation material will be available on Sievi Capital’s website later on the same day.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


