Invincible season 2 full trailer unveiled

Prime Video

The full trailer for season 2 of Invincible has been unveiled ahead of its premiere in November.

The trailer was first shown on Saturday (October 14) at Prime Video's New York Comic Con panel. Audiences were also treated to an exclusive clip of the first episode, before a conversation with co-showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa.

The show is back after two years, with season 2 picking up right where the first left off.

The new season will be released in two parts. The first four episodes will debut on Friday, November 3, with the latter half of the season set to return to screens in early 2024 (via TVLine).

Prime Video

Related: Invincible reveals promising season 2 update

The popular animated superhero series follows Mark Grayson, whose father is the world's most powerful superhero.

Season 2 will see Mark reeling from his father Nolan's shocking betrayal in season 1. Trying to rebuild his life, Mark will face a new host of threats paired with the fear of unknowingly turning into his father.

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun voices Mark, with J.K Simmons starring as Mark's father Nolan. The first season boasted a stellar voice cast that included Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas and Ross Marquand.

Prime Video

Related: Why Invincible's finale is more disturbing than anything The Boys has ever done

Over two dozen new voice actors are set to join the cast for the second season. They include Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy and Lea Thompson.

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown will also be introduced in the new season as comic villain Angstrom Levy.

The new trailer comes after the release of a special standalone episode on Prime Video, titled Invincible Atom Eve, which explores the backstory of Gillian Jacobs' character Atom Eve who comes to terms with her superhero origins.

Invincible season 2 will premiere on November 3 on Prime Video.

You Might Also Like