Invicta FC announces new broadcast partner, 2024 events schedule

Invicta FC is back from an eight-month hiatus and it’s found a new broadcast home.

Tuesday, its parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced the promotion has signed an exclusive deal with CBS Sports to air five Invicta FC events in 2024. Invicta FC 55 will be the first of those events and marks the promotion’s first card since October. It takes place June 28 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

“CBS Sports is the perfect partner for Invicta FC,” Invicta FC founder Shannon Knapp said in a written statement “By joining forces with their global platform, we’re set to bring our world-class events to an even larger audience. 2024 will be a landmark year for us, packed with unparalleled matchups and title fights exclusive to Invicta. We are excited to showcase our world-class events and demonstrate why Invicta FC is the leading brand in women’s MMA, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to the action.”

The full Invicta FC 24 schedule includes

Friday, June 28 – Invicta FC 44 – Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, August 9 – Invicta FC 56 – TBA

Friday, September TBD – Invicta FC 57 – TBA

Wednesday, November 6 – Invicta FC 58 – TBA

Friday, December 13 – Invicta FC 59 – TBA

Since its conception in 2012, Invicta FC has served as the most established women-only mixed martial arts promotion in the world. Anthem Sports and Entertainment acquired the brand in April 2021. Its president is former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.

As it stands, Invicta FC 55 features seven fights including a headlining women’s bantamweight title fight between Talita Bernardo (10-4) vs. Olga Rubin (9-3). Also on the card, former UFC fighter Kay Hansen (7-6) battles Sayury Canon (3-0).

The full Invicta FC 55 fight card includes:

Champion Talita Bernardo vs. Olga Rubin – for women’s bantamweight title

Sayury Canon vs. Kay Hansen

Saori Oshima vs. Andressa Romero

Taylor Guardado vs. Yako Higashi

Elisandra Ferreira vs. Katie Saull

Zoe Nowicki vs. Josiane Oliveira

Fallon Johnson vs. Violeta Mendoza

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie