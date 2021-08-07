INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Filed Amended Complaint in Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed an amended complaint in the pending securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) ("RLX" or the "Company"), its U.S. representatives, certain RLX directors and officers, and the underwriters of RLX’s January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is August 9, 2021.

The amended complaint alleges violations of §10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5, with a Class Period of January 22, 2021 through June 2, 2021, both dates inclusive. It also alleges violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C. §§77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. The case is pending in the Southern District of New York under docket number 1:21-cv-05125-PAE.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is Monday August 9, 2021. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased RLX ADSs, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com


