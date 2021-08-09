INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
·1 min read

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC II"), a special purpose acquisition company.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reduced its fiscal 2021 guidance due to “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ATI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

