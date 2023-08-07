'Investing in fertile grounds': How Emmett Jones wins OU recruits, develops Sooners WRs

NORMAN ― What Emmett Jones has done on the recruiting trail this summer has turned heads.

The OU receiver coach has landed commitments from half a dozen receivers, five in the 2024 class and one in 2025. Even more impressive, four of the commits have been deemed four-star recruits.

How has he done it?

“I believe in investing into fertile grounds,” Jones said Tuesday morning at OU Media Day.

And by investing, Jones meant building relationships.

That’s what he says he did during the decade-plus he spent coaching high school football in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That’s what he did as he climbed the coaching ladder in college football, from Texas Tech to Kansas, back to Texas Tech and finally to OU.

“Wherever I’m needed, I try to be there for those guys because I remember the guys that were there for me as a high school coach,” Jones said. “I always want to keep those guys on my side.”

OU receivers coach Emmett Jones has turned heads in recruiting this summer. Can he work similar magic in his first season with Sooner receivers?

He has such deep relationships with high school coaches in Texas, and especially in the Metroplex, that he has earned a nickname around OU football headquarters.

“The king of Dallas,” OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray said with a smile.

But even as Jones has established himself as one of the Sooners’ top recruiters ― and he’s only been on the job since January ― now comes the other part of his job. Thursday when the Sooners open fall camp, Jones will start about the business of developing an inexperienced but promising group of wide receivers.

Gone are Marvin Mims and Theo Wease, the former to the NFL, the latter to the transfer portal. Gone, too, are tight end Brayden Willis and running back Eric Gray, who both played big roles in the Sooner passing game a year ago.

Of OU’s 251 receptions last season, 149 of them were made by guys no longer on the roster.

Sure, Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq are steady veterans, but the Sooners are going to need production from lots more than Stoops and Farooq. Receivers like LV Bunkley-Shelton and Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony, Brenen Thompson and Jaquaize Pettaway are going to have to make plays.

None has caught more than two passes in a Sooner uniform.

“We’ve got a bunch of young guys in that room and a bunch of guys who are incredibly capable but haven’t done it on the field,” Sooner offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “So being able to reach them every day, being able to get it out of them every day, Emmett’s gonna be able to do that.”

Asked what he needed to do so that the Sooner receivers could what do they needed to do, Jones had an interesting answer. He didn’t talk about running routes or knowing schemes or perfecting techniques.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray calls new receivers coach Emmett Jones the "King of Dallas."

Instead, he talked about building bonds among the receivers.

“Bring everybody together to create a family, create a brotherhood atmosphere where we’re all in it together,” Jones said. “We are competing against each other for spots, but at the same time, we are doing it for each other.”

To that end, Jones asked different receivers to be “the teacher” this summer. As the group reviewed plays that had been installed, Jones tasked players to emulate the coach and lead the discussion.

“Speaking terminology,” Jones said of what he asked of the player-teachers. “What’s expected. Our responsibility. Our depth. Our splits. Our landmarks. Our thought process of that exact play.”

All of that tested the players who led the reviews.

“It was a really good learning opportunity because it’s different when you’re teaching,” said Anderson, a redshirt freshman who was limited by injuries last season and played in only three games. “You’ve got to know it on a different level.”

But beyond that, Jones saw the exercise as an opportunity for the receivers to help out one another.

He sees such support as a critical component in their development as a group. If a receiver is working with the first team, he still needs to support the reserves. Or if a receiver is playing scout team, he still needs to help receivers on the two-deep.

OU football coach Brent Venables signs autographs for fans Saturday during the Meet the Sooners Day in Norman.

“You go through the whole room and you build trust with everybody,” Jones said. “If that one room comes together and we do it together, then I think we’re gonna be pretty solid.”

In other words, relationships are key to Jones whether he’s recruiting or developing.

“He’s open and honest,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’s very, very transparent. … He’s tough, but he believes in kids. He believes in things that maybe they can’t believe in themselves.”

Murray said, “The biggest thing about him is he cares about his kids. For me, as a former athlete, that’s what you want. You want a coach not only that obviously is gonna coach you hard and develop you, but you want a guy that shows that he cares about you as a person, as a human. And that’s what he is.”

It’s anyone’s guess if Emmett Jones can mold his receivers into a big-time unit this season. Lots of promise. Just as many unknowns.

But if Jones comes close to having as much success developing OU receivers as he’s had recruiting them, heads will be turning once again.

