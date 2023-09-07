Investigation into why escaped terror suspect was in Category B prison as search enters second day

An investigation has been launched into how a terror suspect escaped from Wandsworth prison and why he was not being held in a higher security facility, a Government minister said on Thursday.

A huge manhunt is underway to find former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife, who fled the south London jail on Wednesday morning by clinging to a food delivery van.

The 21-year-old former soldier was working in the prison kitchen when he made his escape.

There are fears the fugitive might be attempting to flee the country and the incident has prompted extra security checks at major transport hubs.

Ministers are facing questions about why Khalife was being held in a Category B jail.

Asked why the facility was deemed suitable, Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan told Times Radio: “I’ve spoken to the justice secretary about this case, and I know that he is tackling it.

“He’s already taken action speaking to the governor of the prison. There’s an investigation that’s been launched into this very question.

“And also, there’s a great deal of work to try and find this person."

She added: “There is an investigation checking that he was in the correct facility, but it’s not as black and white, is my understanding, as to what category somebody under arrest for those types of crimes should be in.”

Khalife was reportedly held at the Category A Belmarsh prison before being transferred .

Conditions and staffing levels have been called into question at HMP Wandsworth.

The crumbling Victorian jail was also left without water for a week last year.

Local MP Rosena Allin-Khan said: “There have been ongoing staffing issues at Wandsworth Prison.

She said staff had been asked to do double shifts to make up the shortfall.

“It’s really disconcerting that there is now someone on the loose, who was able to escape.

“I actually raised this with the Justice Secretary as well many months ago when I was alerted to [the staffing levels].”

Khalife is said to have used makeshift straps to tie himself to the underside of a grocery van, which then drove him out of the prison.

He was discharged from the Army in May 2023 and was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

It is claimed that he placed “three cannisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” with the intention of inducing in another a belief this was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

A trial date has been set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has held an urgent call with the prison governor and senior staff in the prison service to seek assurances about what is being done to ensure the jail is secure.

After the manhunt was launched, passengers at Manchester Airport faced delays of about 30 minutes at security as extra passport checks were carried out.

Delays were also reported at the Port of Dover, and Gatwick Airport said additional security measures were in place.

The head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dominic Murphy, said there was "no reason to believe Khalife poses a threat to the wider public" but urged people not to approach him and to call 999 if they spot him.