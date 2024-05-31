Investigation into Paul Pogba’s kidnapping and extortion closes

According to L’Équipe, the investigation into the kidnapping and extortion of Paul Pogba (31) has been closed by the judge overseeing the case, with the prosecution now provided one month to send their requests to the investigating judge, as the court proceedings enter a new stage.

Between the 19th and 20th of March 2022, Pogba was kidnapped in Paris by two unidentified and armed men who demanded to be paid €13 million. The French footballer was accompanied by his childhood friends, who have subsequently been questioned for their involvement in the events in question.

Several former friends and acquaintances have been accused of playing a role in the kidnapping and attempted extortion of the player, including Pogba’s brother Matthias, who was not present on the night but has been alleged to have “actively assisted” the blackmailers. However, the French paper reports that to date only one of the accused remains in police detention: Roushdane K.

GFFN | Nick Hartland