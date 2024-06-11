Investigation launched into Inter and Bologna chief hits out

Bologna director Claudio Fenucci warns ‘those who amass debt without being able to repay it alters equal sporting competition,’ as an investigation opens into Inter’s finances.

The Nerazzurri just won the Scudetto at a canter, but just days after the title was sealed, owners Suning and the Zhang family lost control of the club.

They failed to repay the loan to Oaktree that amounted to €385m including interest, so Inter were essentially repossessed as an asset by Oaktree.

The prosecutor in Milan has opened an investigation into how Inter registered for the 2023-24 campaign, as confirmed by Calcio e Finanza, but it is extremely vague and was only activated after a Juventus fan group called Fondazione Jdentità Bianconera’ handed over a dossier of paperwork.

It is currently purely at the stage of gathering information to see if there has been any crime committed.

Bologna chief hints at Inter issues

Meanwhile, the comments from Bologna CEO Fenucci in his presentation to the Senate on reforms in Italian football seemed to also be pointed towards Inter’s situation.

“We can do something to make some parameters of national licences more rigid. Those who amass debt without being able to repay it in future is using resources it doesn’t have and effectively alters equal sporting competition.”

Another of his statements was thought to be aimed at Genoa and Sampdoria.

“There were some clubs who had economic difficulties and negotiated with the Government on how to pay their outstanding taxes, while in the past other clubs in similar situations were relegated.

“This cannot last, it is not possible to continue having those without resources still competing on the market.”

Fenucci also joined in the warning of the Lega Serie A that if projects to build or reconstruct stadiums are not done quickly, Italy risks losing the right to host several EURO 2032 games alongside Turkey.