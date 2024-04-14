Investec Champions Cup: Toulouse 64-26 Exeter - Five-time winners reach semi-finals in style

Blair Kinghorn scored two second half tries and kicked 13 points in Toulouse's quarter-final win [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup quarter-final Toulouse: (17) 64 Tries: Ntamack, Willis, Kinghorn 2, Ahki 2, Dupont, Mallia 2 Con: Kinghorn 5, Ramos 3 Pen: Kinghorn Exeter: (16) 26 Tries: Roots, Wimbush Con: Slade 2 Pen: Slade 4

Scotland's Blair Kinghorn scored 23 points as five-time Investec Champions Cup winners Toulouse swept aside Exeter in style to reach the semi-finals.

Romain Ntamack and Jack Willis scored tries in a tight first half as Exeter hit back through Ethan Roots.

Toulouse took control in the second half and Kinghorn scored either side of Pita Ahki's try, before Antoine Dupont and Juan Cruz Mallia also crossed.

Ahki and Mallia made it nine Toulouse tries to set up a tie with Harlequins.

Exeter, winners in 2020, showed plenty of resolve in the opening period and Henry Slade's boot kept them within touching distance at the interval, having been ahead.

But the Premiership side began to tire after the break and Toulouse were much improved as they kept the ball alive in contact to punish their visitors with six tries in the final 30 minutes.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Toulouse: Kinghorn; Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Willis, Cros, Roumat.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Merkler, Flament, Brennan, Graou, Ramos, Costes, Chocobares.

Exeter: Hodge; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Skinner, Cairns; Sio, Yeandle, Painter, Tuima, Jenkins (capt), Roots, Tshiunza, Vintcent.

Replacements: Innard, Southworth, Street, Pearson, Fisilau, Townsend, Haydon-Wood, Wimbush.

Referee: Chris Busby (Ireland)