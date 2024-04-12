Investec Champions Cup: Leinster make two changes for La Rochelle quarter-final

Leinster beat La Rochelle in the pool stage in December but the French side have won all three knockout meetings in recent seasons [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster v La Rochelle Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST

Leinster have made two changes to their pack for Saturday's highly-anticipated Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against holders La Rochelle in Dublin.

Jason Jenkins is selected in the second row while Will Connors is preferred to Josh van der Flier at openside flanker.

Head coach Leo Cullen has picked six forwards and two backs on the bench, with no place for prop Cian Healy.

Leinster's European dreams have been ended by La Rochelle in each of the past three seasons.

After falling in the 2021 semi-final, the Irish province lost the 2022 and 2023 finals to the French giants, who are coached by Munster icon Ronan O'Gara.

Connors has only made six appearances for Leinster this season but impressed in the club's pool stage win at La Rochelle in December.

Jenkins' inclusion for the Aviva Stadium contest sees Ross Moloney drop to the bench after starting last week's round of 16 victory over Leicester Tigers.

Leinster's backline is unchanged. Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe form the back three with Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne retained in midfield.

Ross Byrne is again preferred at fly-half with Jamison Gibson-Park continuing at scrum-half following his hat-trick against Leicester.

With co-captains James Ryan and Garry Ringrose absent, back row Caelan Doris will lead the team.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Leinster will play the semi-final at Gaelic Games venue Croke Park if they beat La Rochelle.

O'Gara, who has based his La Rochelle squad in Cork for the week to prepare for Saturday's match, makes one change from the last-16 win over the Stormers, with Teddy Thomas named on the wing and Dillyn Leyds moving to full-back in Brice Dulin's absence.

Line-ups

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Jason Jenkins; Ryan Baird, Will Connors, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ciaran Frawley, Josh van der Flier.

La Rochelle: Dillyn Leyds; Jack Nowell, UJ Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Teddy Thomas; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Louis Penverne, Tolu Latu, Uini Atonio; Ultan Dillane, Will Skelton; Judicael Cancoriet, Levani Botia, Greg Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes, Alexandre Kaddouri, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Lavault, Paul Boudehent, Yoan Tanga, Teddy Iribaren, Ihaia West.

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)