Investec Champions Cup: Joe Launchbury says Harlequins can be driven by a 'little fear' in Bordeaux

Joe Launchbury joined Harlequins from Japanese side Toyota Verblitz last summer [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup quarter-final: Bordeaux Begles v Harlequins Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Harlequins can be driven by "a little bit of fear" in their daunting trip to Bordeaux in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals, says Joe Launchbury.

The French side will start as heavy favourites at the Stade Chaban-Delmas, a place where they have twice thrashed Saracens this year.

"Fear in some ways in sport can be quite powerful and useful," lock Launchbury told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If used in the right way it can sharpen the mind."

Bordeaux only lost once in the pool stage, a narrow defeat in South Africa to Bulls, and announced themselves as genuine title contenders with a 45-12 hammering of three-times champions Saracens in the round of 16.

"We are well aware that if we are a little bit off this weekend, it will be a tough day," Launchbury said.

"But if we are as good as we have been this season in parts, as exciting as we have been with the ball but also clever with it, then we can cause them some problems."

A 70-cap England veteran, with experience of the latter stages of European tournaments at his old club Wasps, Launchbury is urging younger Quins players to revel in the challenge of playing away from home in a hostile atmosphere.

"I just think that is what is so amazing about Europe," he said.

"We could be playing against an English team this weekend, doing something we have always done in a league that we know.

"Or we get an opportunity to go to Bordeaux and experience something these guys don't get to experience every week.

"We have definitely talked about that this week; the chance to go and challenge ourselves against a top team.

"The average rugby fan isn't giving us too much hope, which makes it exciting. A little bit of fear is kind of exciting, because it shows it's a big game.

"These games don't come around very often and that is the message I have been giving this week: Playing in the quarter-finals in Europe is quite special and you might not get it every year.

"So you have to make it count."

Launchbury 'at peace' with England future

Meanwhile, Launchbury, who turns 33 on Friday, says he has no unfinished business with England and is at peace with his international career being over.

One of the best English locks of his generation, Launchbury made his debut as a 21-year-old in 2012 before winning 70 caps and three Six Nations titles, but he has not featured since a brief cameo in the 2022 Six Nations.

"I absolutely loved my time there and some of my happiest and proudest memories are playing in that white shirt. But I am fully a fan of the team now," he said.

"I have got a huge amount of respect for [England head coach] Steve [Borthwick] and he is pretty much the best coach I have ever worked with.

"But they are pretty well stocked in that position now, I have loved my time, but I am enjoying the balance [of life] here, offer what I can [at Harlequins], but then go back to my family and spend time with them.

"I have not retired [from England] so to speak, but I am very at peace with what is happening.

"You can wish loads of things [had been different]. But I am massively proud of that stage of my career. You grow up wanting to win one cap, so to be 'stuck' on 70 - so to speak - is something I am very proud of."