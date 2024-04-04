Investec Champions Cup: Harlequins make two changes as Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu returns

Sione Tuipulotu (left) has returned from a knee injury to make his first Glasgow appearance since January [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup: Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text on BBC Sport website and app

Harlequins make two changes, while Sione Tuipulotu will make his first Glasgow appearance since January in the Investec Champions Cup last-16 tie.

Will Collier returns at tight-head prop and Irne Herbst starts in the second row for the hosts at Twickenham Stoop.

England's Marcus Smith will guide the attack from fly-half alongside half-back partner Danny Care on Friday.

Centre Tuipulotu is one of 11 Scotland internationals named in the Glasgow starting team.

The winners will face Bordeaux Begles or Saracens in the quarter-finals.

Quins beat Racing 92, Cardiff and Ulster in the pool stages to secure a third consecutive last-16 spot, but they have not qualified for the quarter-finals in 11 years.

Head coach Danny Wilson, who joined the London club after leaving Glasgow in 2022, has urged his side to make home advantage count.

"Getting a home knockout game is an achievement," Wilson said.

"Coming out of the games we had in the group against Toulouse, Racing, Ulster and Cardiff we were over the moon and now we have got to make the most of it.

"We are playing a very good side, a large-budget side in Europe that is full of internationals. It is going to be a real good challenge.

"I think we both know each other really well. I have worked with a number of these players but as much as I know about them, they know about me, so it probably levels itself out.

"Across the board, there is so much quality in that team. They have invested a huge amount of money in that squad and built a lot of depth.

"They are extremely dangerous and we will have to be right on top of our game to give ourselves an opportunity."

Wilson was replaced at Scotstoun by Franco Smith, who says he is looking forward to hearing his side's travelling fans as they look to reach a third Champions Cup quarter-final.

"Training this week has been competitive, with everyone looking to put their hand up for selection," said Smith.

"We're pleased to welcome Sione back into the starting line-up, and his return is testament to the hard work and dedication of both Sione and our medical and S&C teams.

"We also look forward to seeing and hearing our travelling supporters in the stands tomorrow night, as they continue to join us on our European journey."

Line-ups

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Beard, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Baxter, Walker, Collier, Herbst, Hammond, Lewies (capt), Evans, Dombrandt

Replacements: Riley, Marler, Lewis, Launchbury, Trenholm, Lawday, Green, Anderson

Glasgow: McKay; Steyn (capt), McDowall, Tuipulotu, Rowe; Jordan, Horne; McBeth, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Williamson, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey

Replacements: Hiddleston, Kebble, Sordoni, Manjezi, Miller, Venter, Dobie, Weir