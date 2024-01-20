Investec Champions Cup: Harlequins 47-19 Ulster - Ulster all but knocked out

Ulster left themselves a mountain to climb after an error-strewn first-half display

Investec Champions Cup Pool 2 Harlequins: (21) 47 Tries: David (2), Lynagh (2), Care, Esterhuizen, Evans Cons: Smith 6 Ulster: (7) 19 Tries: McCann, McCloskey, Stockdale Cons: Cooney, Doak

Ulster have been all but knocked out of the Investec Champions Cup after already-qualified Harlequins ran in seven tries in a dominant win at the Twickenham Stoop.

With Danny Care in superb form, Quins boosted their chances of a home knockout tie.

The win moves the Premiership side into second place on 15 points, level with leaders Toulouse and third-placed Bath, who face each other on Sunday.

But it is disappointment for Ulster.

With three defeats in four games, Dan McFarland's side are set to exit the Champions Cup and are likely heading for the last 16 of the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Having been comprehensively beaten by Toulouse last week, Saturday was further evidence of the gap existing between Ulster and Europe's top sides.

And while Harlequins can approach the Champions Cup knockout rounds after a thoroughly satisfying result at a noisy Stoop, Ulster face a grim review of a Pool 2 campaign in which they conceded 147 points.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Green; David, Beard, Esterhuizen, Anderson; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Herbst, Hammond, Cunningham-South, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Lewis, Launchbury, White, Porter, Anyanwu, Joseph.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Kitshoff, Stewart, O'Toole, Treadwell, Henderson (capt), Matty Rea, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Moore, Sheridan, Rea, Nathan Doak, Marshall, Addison.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)