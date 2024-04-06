Investec Champions Cup: Bordeaux 45-12 Saracens - French side book last-eight tie with Harlequins

Mateo Garcia scored Bordeaux's first two tries [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup last 16 Bordeaux Begles (10) 45 Tries: Garcia 2, Depoortere 2, Bielle-Biarrey 2 Cons: Lucu 4, Garcia 2 Pen: Lucu Saracens (0) 12 Tries: Lewington, Willis Con: Goode

Bordeaux-Begles thumped Saracens for the second time this year to reach the quarter-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

The French side, who won 55-15 against Sarries in January, scored five second half tries to seal a dominant display.

Saracens, who were without departing captain Owen Farrell, scored consolation tries through Alex Lewington and Tom Willis.

Bordeaux will face another London club, Harlequins, in the next round.

Mateo Garcia, Nicolas Depoortere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey all scored two tries apiece as the hosts racked up 100 points over two games against Saracens.

Bordeaux only led by 10 points at the break after Garcia's opening try and Maxime Lucu's penalty.

Saracens fail to learn their lessons

Most of the pre-game talk surrounding Saracens was how they could avenge their mauling in Bordeaux at the turn of the year.

They travelled to France with Farrell, who joins Racing 92 this summer, unavailable through injury as Alex Goode deputised at fly-half.

But Goode struggled to orchestrate the Sarries attack as their defence was more active against wave upon wave of Bordeaux attacks.

The hosts had five first-half tries disallowed but eventually crossed through Garcia in the corner to stretch their lead to 10 points.

It was more of the same after the break but Bordeaux were more clinical as they stretched Sarries' defence and exploited their failings.

Tevita Tatafu's clever play set up Garcia's second try before Damian Penaud's excellent break fed Depoortere for the third.

Bielle-Biarrey relied on his footballing skills to hack clear and claim the fourth, before Depoortere crossed again after some neat play with ball in hand.

Saracens fired back, albeit with the game over, as Lewington crossed unopposed, but the French side were not finished as Bielle-Biarrey finished off for their sixth try.

Willis came off the bench and powered over for a late consolation, but defeat - and the departure of Farrell and others - marked what feels like the end of a glittering era for Saracens which delivered three Champions Cup titles.

Line-ups

Bordeaux: Buros; Penaud, Depoortere, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey; Garcia, Lucu (capt); Poirot, Lamothe, Tameifuna, Cazeaux, Coleman, Miquel, Samu, Tatafu.

Replacements: Latterrade, Kaulashvili, Sadie, Douglas, Jolmes, Petti, Lesgourgues, Uberti.

Saracens: Daly; Maitland, Cinti, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode, Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George (capt), Judge, Itoje, Tizard, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Riccioni, Gonzalez, Willis, Simpson, M Vunipola, Hartley.