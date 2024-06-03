Inverness CT chair stands down amid Fife move controversy

[SNS]

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has resigned, throwing into doubt the club’s controversial decision to move their training base to Fife.

After relegation from the Scottish Championship, the club announced it had struck a deal to share facilities used by League 1 rivals Kelty Hearts for training.

The club argued that would make it easier to attract players from the central belt and save the club money on accommodation costs.

However, the plan was met with fierce criticism from supporters as well as former players and coaches, many of whom felt the club's identity was under threat.

Over 200 fans attended a meeting last week to protest against the decision and voice their concerns, and some said they would refuse to buy a season ticket.

It is against that backdrop that Morrison, who is convinced that basing the club's day-to-day operations 136 miles to the south is the best option, has stood down.

Should the decision be reversed, it may cast doubt over whether the Highland club can maintain their full-time status and the future of manager Duncan Ferguson.