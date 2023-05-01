Introducing the Vikings draft class: The Real Forno Show
The Minnesota Vikings have completed the NFL Draft. They selected six players and signed 15 undrafted free agents. How did they do in getting those players?
WR Jordan Addison
CB Mekhi Blackmon
CB/S Jay Ward
DT Jaquelin Roy
QB Jaren Hall
RB DeWayne McBride
The NFL draft community was split on how the Vikings did with their six picks. Some had them graded highly while others weren’t so kind. How did they really do?
We will discuss the NFL draft in-depth and the process in getting those selections and more on The Real Forno Show live at 6 pm central and on-demand on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.