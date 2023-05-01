Introducing the Vikings draft class: The Real Forno Show

The Minnesota Vikings have completed the NFL Draft. They selected six players and signed 15 undrafted free agents. How did they do in getting those players?

WR Jordan Addison

CB Mekhi Blackmon

CB/S Jay Ward

DT Jaquelin Roy

QB Jaren Hall

RB DeWayne McBride

The NFL draft community was split on how the Vikings did with their six picks. Some had them graded highly while others weren’t so kind. How did they really do?

We will discuss the NFL draft in-depth and the process in getting those selections and more on The Real Forno Show live at 6 pm central and on-demand on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire