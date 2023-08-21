Introducing the top 100 Iowa high school football players heading into the 2023 season

Each year, it seems like the talent level in Iowa high school football can’t get any better.

Then the senior class graduates, a new group of players take their place and the talent pool just gets deeper and deeper.

In every corner and every class, talented players emerge each season and lead their respective teams. Some are among the top college recruits in the state. Others put together impressive résumés without the promise of bright lights on bigger stages in the future.

Every year, there is a debate about the best players. Are they all confined to Iowa’s largest classes? Can 8-player athletes stand up to the big dogs? Where do punters and offensive linemen fit in the mix?

That’s where the Des Moines Register’s third-annual Iowa High School Football Top-100 enters the conversation.

This list was pieced together by the staff writers from the Register, Iowa City Press-Citizen and Ames Tribune, and we studied feedback from coaches and recruiting analysts, as well.

First, we figured out the top 100, then we ranked the top 100.

Our full results are below. Players from all seven of Iowa’s classes made the cut, and the list includes top recruits, statistical stars, multitool athletes and under-the-radar performers.

If you’ve looked at the Register’s top 50 recruits in 2024 or top 25 recruits for 2025, you may notice that some of those players are also on this list but in a different order. Recruits are often rated and ranked based on future outlook, how their skills translate to the college game and measurables.

The top 100 list takes those things into account. But we also look at players who might not be what college coaches are looking for, are being recruited for another sport, or just have a greater individual impact on their team’s success.

Logan-Magnolia's Grant Brix is the top-ranked player in the Register's list of the top 100 Iowa high school football players heading into the 2023 season.

1. Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia

Senior. Offensive tackle. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. One of the top all-around prospects in the country. Physically ready for the college game, at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds. Helped his offense to 1,923 rushing yards and 465 receiving yards in 2022.

2. Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake

Junior. Defensive line. Returning All-Iowa selection. A well-sized (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) defender with a skillset that’s attractive to college coaches. Recorded 38 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Holds offers from Iowa and Iowa State, among others.

3. Nick Brooks, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Junior. Offensive tackle. Transferred back into Iowa after playing high school football in Georgia. A 6-foot-8, 385-pound menace who could be the biggest difference maker for Kennedy’s offense. Four-star recruit with offers from Iowa, Georgia, LSU and others.

4. Cody Fox, East Buchanan

Senior. Offensive line. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. Anchored an offensive line that amassed 4,315 rushing yards last season, the most in the state. A four-star recruit who is committed to Iowa.

5. Preston Ries, Monticello

Senior. Linebacker. Returning All-Iowa selection. A Swiss Army knife athlete. Amassed 3,964 total yards on offense — 2,543 passing, 1,421 rushing — and 41 touchdowns. Led the Panthers with 65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Committed to Iowa.

Williamsburg’s Derek Weisskopf is an Iowa commit and one of the best HS football players in the state of Iowa.

6. Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg

Senior. Linebacker. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. An absolute workhorse who led a state finalist team that boasted the second-best scoring defense in Class 2A. Iowa commit who recorded 59.5 tackles and six interceptions. Added 628 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a tight end, too.

7. Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union

Senior. Linebacker. Returning All-Iowa selection. Another do-it-all athlete who led the Wolves in rushing yards (1,484), total tackles (95.5), interceptions (3) and two-point conversions (15). A four-star recruit headed to Iowa.

8. Brevin Doll, ADM

Senior. Running back. Returning All-Iowa selection. Ball magnet with 1,475 rushing yards, 640 receiving yards and 33 total touchdowns against some of the toughest competition in Class 3A. Iowa football commit.

9. Drew Campbell, Cedar Falls

Senior. Defensive line. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. Defense seems to come naturally in the Campbell family. The fast-rising defensive star — and an Iowa commit — recorded 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks on a Class 5A squad that advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2022.

10. Jacob Simpson, Johnston

Senior. Tight end. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. Towering mismatch of a tight end. Caught 40 passes for 559 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Dragons to their first appearance in the UNI-Dome. Minnesota football commit.

11. Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley

Junior. Wide receiver. Rising star who seemingly gets better with every game. Hauled in 36 catches for 409 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers’ second option. Collected offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Colorado, plus a few others.

12. Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon

Senior. Wide receiver. Returning All-Iowa selection. Helped the Lions to state titles in football and basketball during the 2022-23 season. Recorded 768 yards and 10 touchdowns on 32 receptions, and added 22 total tackles and four interceptions — including a pick-six. Iowa commit.

Southest Polk's Connor Moberly (5) is hoping to lead the Rams to a third-straight state title in 2023.

13. Connor Moberly, Southeast Polk

Senior. Quarterback. Threw 1,954 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. Top-60 quarterback recruit nationwide. Second-straight top-ranked senior quarterback in Iowa to commit to Iowa State.

14. Malachi Curvey, Waukee

Junior. One of the top 350 recruits in the country for the 2025 class. Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri are currently after his commitment. Recorded 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks as a sophomore.

15. Mason Woods, Iowa City West

Junior. Reliable contributor on offense and defense. Caught 19 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns last season. Had 21 tackles on defense. Iowa (where father LeVar Woods coaches) is one of a handful of programs recruiting Woods.

16. Kyle Rakers, Dowling Catholic

Senior. Offensive line. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. Gritty, 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect who helped the Maroons compile over 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards in 2022. Committed to Kansas State.

17. Keaton Roskop, Linn-Mar

Senior. Tight end. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound player who is built to be a collegiate tight end. Hauled in 20 catches for 415 yards and eight touchdowns. Starred on defense with 38.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a sack. Committed to Iowa State.

18. Carson Bruhn, Sioux Center

Senior. Tight end. Kansas football commit who managed 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns on a run-first roster a season ago. A 6-foot-6, 230-pound threat on both sides of the ball, who had 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

19. Ty Cozad, Muscatine

Senior. Running back. All-Iowa honorable mention. Accounted for 85% of Muscatine’s offense on the ground in 2022. Ran for 2,079 yards and 20 touchdowns against a difficult regular season schedule. Offers to play college ball from Navy, Brown and others.

20. Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley

Junior. Defensive line. A menace on the football field and on the wrestling mat. Recorded 24 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on a defense packed with talented players. Iowa’s first commit in the 2025 class.

21. Alex Manske, Algona

Junior. Quarterback. Completed 57% of his passes for 1,688 yards and 14 touchdowns. Added 407 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. A 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect with a strong and accurate arm, which has attracted offers from Iowa, Pittsburgh and a few others.

22. Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge

Sophomore. Need-to-know name who is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and pure muscle. Credited with 46 total tackles in his freshman year of high school football. A world-class wrestler whose success at the state tournament helped him to a handful of football offers.

Bondurant-Farrar running back Titus Cram has been one of the best rushers in Iowa for the last two seasons.

23. Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar

Senior. Running back. Returning All-Iowa selection. Physical and strong runner who recorded 1,279 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground last season. Added two more scores in the air. Threw down 34 tackles on defense, as well.

24. Jack Limbaugh, Algona

Junior. Edge. Shot up recruiting rankings in the offseason, and collected offers from Iowa, Iowa State and others. Twenty-one tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack as a sophomore.

25. Brody Clubb, Clear Creek Amana

Junior. Edge. Quiet contributor on offense. Not-so-quiet menace on defense. Recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season. Recently landed an offer from Iowa State.

26. Will Hawthorne, Gilbert

Junior. A two-way star on the rise. Ran the ball 113 times for 439 yards and five touchdowns. Added 200 yards and two touchdowns in the air. One of Gilbert’s top defenders, with 56 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

27. Jake Peters, Cedar Falls

Senior. Offensive line. Returning All-Iowa selection. Nebraska football commit coming in at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. Relentless protector who allowed the Tigers offense to run for 1,787 yards and pass for over 900 more in 2022.

28. Nick Denning, AHSTW

Senior. Defensive back. Returning All-Iowa selection. A catalyst for the Vikings. Contributed 266 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver. Dominant with 112.5 total tackles. Picked off opposing quarterbacks five times.

29. DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic

Senior. Quarterback. The Knights are better when he has the ball in his hands. Threw for 1,339 yards and 20 touchdowns, and he added 380 yards and nine more scores with his feet. Caught one touchdown pass. Walk on at Iowa.

Mediapolis punter Drew Miller is comitted to play at Georgia after he graduates.

30. Drew Miller, Mediapolis

Senior. Punter. Returning All-Iowa Elite selection. The No. 1-rated punter in the country for the 2024 class. Averaged 48 yards per punt last season. Even threw one touchdown pass, and will take over as the Bulldogs’ quarterback this year.

31. Augustine Sleh, Des Moines North

Senior. Linebacker. Northern Illinois commit who gets better with each snap. Recorded 36.5 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss last season.

32. Will Tompkins, Cedar Falls

Junior. Part of a powerful offensive line. Measured 6-foot-4, 220 pounds as a sophomore. Protected the Tigers' run-first offense to 2,703 total yards — 1,787 rushing, 916 receiving — last season.

33. Louden Grimsley, Lawton-Bronson

Junior. Wide receiver. Recorded 601 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on a throw-first offense that split targets between six main players as a sophomore. Holds offers from Northern Iowa, Indiana and Miami (Ohio).

34. Ben Gordon, Van Meter

Senior. Running back. Anchored a run-heavy roster with 1,734 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns as a junior. Scored three receiving touchdowns, as well.

35. Parker Thomas, Sheldon

Senior. Offensive line. Rising recruit who helped his offense to over 2,000 total yards — 1,765 rushing and 390 passing in 2022. A contributor on defense, too.

36. Graham Eben, Central Lyon

Senior. Safety. All-Iowa honorable mention. Managed 1,330 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns while playing alongside one of the best utility players in Iowa a season ago. Speedy, stand-up safety who had 28.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Slated to be a walk-on at Iowa.

37. Curtis Witte, Lewis Central

Senior. Wide receiver. Amassed 998 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on one of the most talent-packed rosters in the state last season. Added 29 tackles as a defensive back.

38. Will Stobbe, Waukee

Senior. Offensive line. A 6-foot-4, 270-pound North Dakota commit. Protected a freshman quarterback who threw for 1,242 yards and a running back group that added over 1,000 more yards on the ground a season ago.

39. Parker Getter, Glenwood

Senior. Offensive tackle. Anchored an offensive line that amassed 4,114 total yards — 2,321 passing, 1,793 rushing — and 51 touchdowns as a junior.

40. Jayden McGregory, West Des Moines Valley

Sophomore. Wide receiver. An all-around athlete who adjusts well to whatever position he plays, and did a bit of everything during his freshman year at Des Moines North.

41. Braden McShane, New Hampton

Senior. Linebacker. Returning All-Iowa selection. A one-man wrecking crew on both sides of the ball. Ran for 1,733 yards and 22 touchdowns. Third on the team with 38.5 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks.

42. Jaxon Cherry, Webster City

Senior. Running back. Returning All-Iowa selection. More than held his own against tough competition in Class 4A. Accounted for most of the Lynx’s offensive production: 1,804 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Led the team with 61 total tacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

43. Corder Noun Harder, Lynnville-Sully

Senior. Utility. Returning All-Iowa selection. Did a bit of everything on offense and defense, but starred with the ball in his hands. Ran for 1,896 yards and 27 touchdowns. Recorded two pick-sixes on defense.

44. Connor Welsch, Ankeny Centennial

Senior. Defensive back. One of the Jaguars' top returners on defense, with 33.5 tackles. Added one fumble recovery and one interception. Starting to creep onto college radars.

DCG's Dayne Mauk is one of the most dominant defenders in the state of Iowa.

45. Dayne Mauk, Dallas Center-Grimes

Senior. Linebacker. All-Iowa honorable mention. An absolute dominant defender. Recorded a team-high 86 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. Picked up one fumble recovery and one interception, as well.

46. Elijah Porter, Ankeny Centennial

Senior. Running back. Consistent contributor on offense. Led the Jaguars with 766 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. Added 227 receiving yards and another touchdown.

47. Abram Edwards, Winfield-Mt. Union

Senior. Tight end. A solid-sized rising star at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. Carried the ball 56 times for 339 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Completed 31 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns. Had 26 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on defense.

48. Jonah Reiling, Lisbon

Senior. Offensive line. North Dakota commit who allowed his offense to pass for 1,379 yards and rush for 1,386 last season. On defense, recorded 15.5 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and a sack.

49. Will Nuss, Johnston

Junior. Quarterback. Completed over 50% of his passes for 2,259 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first real season on varsity. Helped the Dragons to their first UNI-Dome appearance in school history.

Ames RB Jamison Poe has the opportunity to be a big-time playmaker for the Little Cyclones in 2023.

50. Jamison Poe, Ames

Junior. Running back. Bounced back from an injury during his freshman year to record 870 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. Added 319 receiving yards and five more scores.

51. Garret Rutledge, Lewis Central

52. Brennen Blegen, Benton

53. Ben Kampman, Solon

54. Tono Cornell, Iowa City High

55. Caden Hotz, Waverly-Shell Rock

56. Tate Lyon, Pleasant Valley

57. Michael Rumley Greene County

58. Teague Smith, Fort Madison

59. Cade Sears, Harlan

60. Aiden Flora, ADM

61. Brett White, Solon

62. Jackson Jaspers, Mount Vernon

63. Keegan Nystrom, Waterloo West

64. Dante Hedrington, Atlantic

65. Calvin White, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

66. Sam Watts, Linn-Mar

67. Harrison Tripp, Norwalk

68. Chase Lamb, Waukee Northwest

69. Kaden Amigon, Columbus

70. Jack Wallace, Iowa City West

71. Trey Wilson, Dowling Catholic

72. Draven Woods, Southeast Polk

73. Eddie Becu, Xavier

74. Eli Rouse, Ballard

75. Charlie Watts, Roland-Story

76. Drew Larson, Iowa City High

77. Jackson Burlage, Nevada

78. Kyler Gerardy, North Scott

79. Gavin Kramer, Northeast

80. Joey Rhomberg, Mount Vernon

81. Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic

82. Wyatt DeWitt, Indianola

83. Breckin Clark, Colo-NESCO

84. Eric McGill, Woodbury Central

85. Kade McElwaine, MFL MarMac

86. Trent Cakerice, Grundy Center

87. Jace Borcherding, Xavier

88. Curtis Horras, Dowling Catholic

89. Brayden Harmon, Southeast Polk

90. Porter Doggett, Van Meter

91. Reed Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar

92. Broderick Lee, Mason City

93. Logan Wright, West Branch

94. Ashton Honore, Iowa City West

95. Mason Knipp, Columbus Catholic

96. Colton Leichty, WACO

97. Drew Kluender, Woodbury Central

98. Garrett Watts, Montezuma

99. Tate Jirovsky, Grundy Center

100. Lance Coon, Humboldt

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: These are the top 100 Iowa high school football players in 2023