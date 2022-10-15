ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew makes picks for Alabama-Tennessee
See who the ESPN "College GameDay" crew picks to win in this must-win matchup for both teams.
Tennessee fans on the set of 'College GameDay'
Tennessee football got the spotlight on Saturday when ESPN's "College GameDay" broadcast on campus. See if Lee Corso predicted Vols to beat Alabama.
Pat McAfee, part of ESPN's "College GameDay," did a backflip off one of the Vol Navy boats into the Tennessee River.
Sabrina Ionescu? Payton Pritchard? Neil Everett? Who do you think should be the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene?
Jalin Hyatt caught four touchdown passes against Alabama for Tennessee football.
The last time Tennessee Vols football beat Alabama, Nick Saban was preparing the 1-5 Miami Dolphins to play Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers the next day.
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Eugene for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban asked if his team needed to lose to learn from its mistakes, and at Neyland Stadium, it answered affirmatively.
Bryce Young had not played since the Arkansas game. The Alabama football quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
Listen to Bob Kesling's radio call as Tennessee football stuns Alabama on a Chase McGrath field goal, ending a 15-game losing streak to Crimson Tide.
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel talks about the 52-49 win over Alabama
The Vol Walk starts two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff.
Bryce Young is Roll Tide Wire's Player of the Week for efforts against Tennessee