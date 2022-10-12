Introducing Sideline Judgement: Gators Wire’s Official College Football Podcast

Sergio & Tyler are thrilled to be the Official Podcast of Gators Wire! Gators Wire is the USA TODAY Sports Florida Gators website.

Sideline Judgement was born in 2017 when friends Sergio De La Espriella & Tyler K. Williams needed an outlet to talk about the Florida Gators’ win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Since then, the two have produced over 100 episodes. They look at the world of college football through the lenses of die-hard Florida Gators fans.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Click here for the latest episode on Apple Podcasts and here for the latest episode on Spotify!

This week, they talk about what they liked in Florida’s win over Missouri, what to expect from the Gators in their matchup against LSU, and they finally have the Tennessee conversation.

They also recap the rest of Week 6 and preview Week 7 via their Five-Wide & Two-Point segment.

You can help out the victims of Hurricane Ian by donating to Covenant House, World Central Kitchen, and the Human Society.

You can read all of Sergio’s writing at Gators Wire!

We’re not biased, but Go Gators!

