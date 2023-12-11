Introducing the Register's All-Iowa high school football teams for the 2023 season

Southeast Polk senior quarterback and Iowa State recruit Connor Moberly helped lead the Rams to a third straight state title.

The Des Moines Register is proud to announce its 2023 All-Iowa football teams, honoring the best players from the season in all seven classes.

This list features an Elite Team, with the very best players in their respective positions regardless of class. Over 20 different schools and all seven classes — from Class 5A through 8-Player — are represented on it.

All players on the Elite Team are included in their class’ first team, which features selections in 26 slots between offense, defense and special teams.

Teams were chosen based on in-season production, observations from the Register, Iowa City Press-Citizen and Ames Tribune staff, and consultations with Iowa high school coaches from across the state. All stats listed were supplied by GoBound.

Note: In the print edition, released on Dec. 10, Grant Brix of Logan-Magnolia was mistakenly left off of the Class A First Team, as all Elite Team picks are also included on their class' first team. Because of our error, the Class A First Team features six offensive linemen. Those changes have been made in the online version, published on Dec. 11.

More: Ranking the top 80 Iowa high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024 class

Elite Team

Offense

Connor Moberly, Southeast Polk

Quarterback | Senior

Strong-armed, accurate, Iowa State-bound prospect who threw for 2,403 yards and 26 touchdowns. Helped lead the Rams to their third-straight state championship, winning two titles as Southeast Polk’s starter.

Grant Glausser, Western Dubuque

Grant Glausser of Western Dubuque led the state in rushing yards.

Running Back | Senior

A speedy and powerful do-it-all type player who led the state with 2,909 rushing yards and was second with 33 touchdowns on the ground. Added 227 yards and four more scores through the air.

Ben Gordon, Van Meter

Van Meter's Ben Gordon played a big part in the team's state title.

Running Back | Senior

Second statewide (behind Glausser) with 2,767 all-purpose yards and 2,182 rushing yards. Helped Van Meter win the Class 2A state championship.

Mason Boothby, Underwood

Wide Receiver | Senior

Accounted for 1,097 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, which was over half of Underwood’s scoring through the air. His receiving touchdown total is the second-most in the state.

Cyrus Courtney, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Cyrus Courtney, left, was the leading receiver in Class 5A

Wide Receiver | Senior

Class 5A’s leading receiver, with 1,056 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Helped his quarterback finish in the top three class-wide in passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Jacob Simpson, Johnston

Johnston senior tight end Jacob Simpson will play football at Minnesota next season.

Tight End | Senior

Towering mismatch of a tight end who caught 43 passes for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite often finding himself in double coverage. A two-time All-Iowa Elite selection.

Preston Ries, Monticello

Utility | Senior

There probably isn’t a player in the state who truly does it all like Ries. Threw for 2,559 yards and 24 touchdowns, rushed for 1,926 yards and 33 more scores, and led his team defensively with 97 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia

Logan-Magnolia's Grant Brix (66) is the top-rated senior recruit in Iowa.

Offensive Line | Senior

A bruising 6-foot-6, 280-pound, Nebraska-bound lineman who helped Logan-Magnolia rush for 3,424 yards and score 40 touchdowns on the ground. Recorded 16.5 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks on the defensive line. Two-time All-Iowa Elite selection.

Cody Fox, East Buchanan

Offensive Line | Senior

Now a three-time All-Iowa Elite selection. Powerful, Iowa-bound lineman who anchored his offensive line, allowing East Buchanan to collect 3,308 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in Class A.

Brayden Harmon, Southeast Polk

Southeast Polk Rams Brayden Harmon (56) was a starter on all three of his team's state title-winning teams.

Offensive Line | Senior

Started on all three of the Rams’ state championship squads. Anchored a line that helped Southeast Polk collect 2,653 passing yards and 2,175 rushing yards and score 71 touchdowns, the most in Class 5A.

Kyle Rakers, Dowling Catholic

Dowling's Kyle Rakers (55) is set to play at Kansas State next season.

Offensive Line | Senior

Mean and gritty interior prospect, headed to Kansas State, who helped Dowling’s defense collect 1,402 passing yards, 1,988 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. Two-time All-Iowa Elite selection.

Garrett Rutledge, Lewis Central

Offensive Line | Senior

Physically dominant lineman helped the Titans claim the Class 4A state title and record 2,610 passing yards and 2,733 rushing yards.

Defense

Drew Campbell, Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell has been selected to the Elite team twice.

Defensive Line | Senior

A two-time All-Iowa Elite selection who recorded 64.5 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Iowa bound after graduation.

Izaak Dukes, Bedford

Defensive Line | Senior

Put together a breakout senior season that ended with a trip to the 8-Player state championship game with 85 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and a state-high 20.5 sacks.

Micah Lang, Williamsburg

Defensive Line | Junior

A major part of a loaded Williamsburg roster. Second in the state with 14.5 sacks and rounded out his defensive success with 35 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Draven Woods, Southeast Polk

Southeast Polk defensive lineman Draven Woods put on a show week in and week out for the Rams.

Defensive Line | Senior

One of the most physically dominant defensive linemen in the state, recording 63 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and four sacks. Recovered one fumble for a touchdown and took one interception 27 yards.

Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union

Winfield-Mount Union’s Cam Buffington knocks the ball away from English Valleys’ Omar Guillen.

Linebacker | Senior

A dominant defender who had 106.5 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Connor Kayser, Ankeny

Ankeny's Connor Kayser tackles Ankeny Centennial's Trenton Smith. Kayser had nearly 100 tackles on the season.

Linebacker | Senior

Recorded 96.5 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a rebuilding Ankeny put together an unlikely run to the Class 5A state championship game.

Mitchell Smith, West Hancock

West Hancock's Mitchell Smith did everything for the Eagles.

Linebacker | Senior

Truly did a bit of everything but was dominant on defense with 65.5 tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-six. Recorded an interception in West Hancock’s state title-winning performance.

Brett White, Solon

Linebacker | Senior

Solon’s best defender with 106 tackles — more than double the next-highest tackler — 25 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Recovered three fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown.

Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan

Bishop Heelan defensive back Quinn Olson (5) played both ways but was a star on defense.

Defensive back | Senior

A two-way star for the Crusaders recorded 33.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. Throw in four interceptions returned for 151 total yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah Pinks, West Des Moines Valley

WDM Valley's Isaiah Pinks (2) was a major player on the Tigers' defense.

Defensive back | Senior

A dominant and integral part of Valley’s defense, recording 48.5 tackles and four tackles for loss. Added four picks as well.

Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg

Williamsburg safety Derek Weisskopf (12) will head to Iowa to play football at the college level.

Defensive back | Senior

Future Hawkeye recorded 58.5 tackles, one fumble recovery and four interceptions — including a pick-six — en route to the state championship. Two-time All-Iowa Elite selection who helped out a ton on offense.

Curtis Witte, Lewis Central

Curtis Witte of Lewis Central had five interceptions in 2023.

Defensive back | Senior

Physical, no-nonsense player on both sides of the ball. Recorded 40 tackles and five interceptions returned for 141 total yards.

Special Teams

Caden Buhr, Bettendorf

Bettendorf's Caden Buhr had a long FG of 52 yards on the season.

Kicker | Junior

Put up 3,536 yards on 61 kickoffs. Made 77.8% of his field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards. Went 40-of-43 on PAT.

Drew Miller, Mediapolis

Mediapolis punter Drew Miller will play at an SEC school next season.

Punter | Senior

Georgia-bound punter who averaged 49.5 yards per punt and recorded 3,324 yards on kickoffs. Went 40-of-42 on point after attempts.

Class 5A

Offense

QB: Connor Moberly, sr., Southeast Polk

RB: Ra’Shawd Davis, jr., Dowling Catholic

RB: Elijah Porter, sr., Ankeny Centennial

WR/TE: Devon Akers, sr., Ankeny

WR/TE: Cyrus Courtney, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

WR/TE: Jacob Simpson, sr., Johnston

UT: Javon Sanders, jr., Des Moines Lincoln

OL: Lucas Beroth, sr., Ankeny

OL: Brayden Harmon, sr., Southeast Polk

OL: Braylon Jenkins, sr., West Des Moines Valley

OL: Jake Peters, sr., Cedar Falls

OL: Kyler Rakers, sr., Dowling Catholic

Defense

DL: Drew Campbell, sr., Cedar Falls

DL: Axel Ramazani, jr., Urbandale

DL: Joey VanWetzinga, jr., Pleasant Valley

DL: Draven Woods, sr., Southeast Polk

LB: Caleb Chebuhar, sr., Southeast Polk

LB: Drew Gerdes, sr., Cedar Falls

LB: Connor Kayser, sr., Ankeny

LB: Calvin White, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

DB: Matthew Hanten, sr., Dowling Catholic

DB: Isaiah Pinks, sr., West Des Moines Valley

DB: Drew Larson, sr., Iowa City High

DB: Jackson Laver, jr., Bettendorf

Special Teams

K: Caden Buhr, jr., Bettendorf

P: Will Safris, sr., Johnston

Class 4A

Offense

QB: Brady Hetzel, jr., Lewis Central

RB: Titus Cram, sr., Bondurant-Farrar

RB: Grant Glausser, sr., Western Dubuque

WR/TE: Payton Longmeyer, sr., Glenwood

WR/TE: Reed Pfaltzgraff, sr., Bondurant-Farrar

WR/TE: Keilor Rodman, sr., Norwalk

UT: Aiden Flora, sr., ADM

OL: Parker Getter, sr., Glenwood

OL: Caden Hotz, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

OL: Garrett Kluesner, jr., Western Dubuque

OL: Charlie Niegsch, sr., Gilbert

OL: Garrett Rutledge, sr., Lewis Central

Defense

DL: Eddie Becu, sr., Xavier

DL: Wyatt DeWitt, sr., Indianola

DL: Dalton House, sr., Bondurant-Farrar

DL: Trenton Patton, sr., Glenwood

LB: Brayden Foster, sr., North Polk

LB: Dayne Mauk, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes

LB: Caleb Moore, sr., Bondurant-Farrar

LB: Owen Thomas, sr., Lewis Central

DB: Adam Cook, sr., Xavier

DB: Tate Perrin, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes

DB: Luke Wiebers, sr., Denison-Schleswig

DB: Curtis Witte, sr., Lewis Central

Special Teams

K: Daniel Espinoza, sr., Lewis Central

P: Bradyn Cory, sr., North Polk

Class 3A

Offense

QB: Cael Turner, sr., Creston

RB: Jaxon Cherry, sr., Webster City

RB: Brennan Hayes, sr., Creston

WR/TE: Evan Base, sr., Mount Vernon

WR/TE: Porter Reffer, sr., Algona

WR/TE: Braylon Wetjen, sr., Williamsburg

UT: Brent Yonkovic, jr., West Delaware

OL: Quinten Fuller, sr., Creston

OL: Andrew Heck, sr., Mount Vernon

OL: Jake Trenary, sr., Clear Lake

OL: Hayden Overgaard, jr., Bishop Heelan

OL: Garrett Stringer, jr., Nevada

Defense

DL: Max Chapman, sr., Creston

DL: Micah Lang, jr., Williamsburg

DL: Thomas Meyer, jr., Clear Lake

DL: Ethan Wood, jr., Mount Vernon

LB: Tate Wood, jr., Independence

LB: Rayce Heitman, jr., Williamsburg

LB: Teague Smith, sr., Fort Madison

LB: Brett White, sr., Solon

DB: Kyle Kingsbury, sr., Nevada

DB: Dylan Calvin, sr., Creston

DB: Quinn Olson, sr., Bishop Heelan

DB: Derek Weisskopf, sr., Williamsburg

Special Teams

K: Billy Moore, sr., Assumption

P: Gage Weber, jr., West Delaware

Class 2A

Offense

QB: Reece Vander Zee, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

RB: Ben Gordon, sr., Van Meter

RB: Graham Eben, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

WR/TE: Peyton Schilling, sr., Monticello

WR/TE: Dylan Stecker, jr., Spirit Lake

WR/TE: DJ Vonnahme, sr., Kuemper Catholic

UT: Preston Ries, sr., Monticello

OL: Evan Beck, sr., Spirit Lake

OL: Mark Bussan, sr., PCM

OL: Trevor Dieren, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

OL: Bryce Kock, so., West Lyon

OL: Parker Thomas, sr., Sheldon

Defense

DL: Jordan Jensen, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central

DL: Jack Krull, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

DL: Gabe Schulte, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

DL: Jase Wilmes, sr., Clarinda

LB: Porter Doggett, sr., Van Meter

LB: Drew Kupferschmid, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

LB: Owen Lalumendre, sr., Spirit Lake

LB: Chett Mohr, sr., Mediapolis

DB: Ben Gerken, sr., Kuemper Catholic

DB: Conner Jordan, sr., Monticello

DB: Caleb Moore, jr., Van Meter

DB: Griffin Olson, sr., PCM

Special Teams

K: Adlai Lounsberry, jr., Van Meter

P: Drew Miller, sr., Mediapolis

Class 1A

Offense

QB: Colin Gordon, sr., Grundy Center

RB: Parker Kjeldsen, sr., Columbus Catholic

RB: Nick Severseike, jr. South Hamilton

WR/TE: Mason Boothby, sr., Underwood

WR/TE: Tierman Vokes, jr., Grundy Center

WR/TE: Jackson Naeve, sr., Regina

UT: Carter Lockert, sr., Columbus Catholic

OL: Logan Beatty, sr., Denver

OL: Bryce Diehl, sr., MFL MarMac

OL: John Kruse, jr. OABCIG

OL: Ryker Thoren, jr., Grundy Center

OL: Evan Vittetoe, sr., Sigourney-Keota

Defense

DL: Zachry Adelmund, sr., Dike-New Hartford

DL: Trent Cakerice, sr., Grundy Center

DL: Mason Knipp, sr., Columbus Catholic

DL: Logan Wright, sr., West Branch

LB: Carver Blietz-Bentien, sr., MFL MarMac

LB: Evan Dorn, sr., Denver

LB: Graham Jensen, sr., Underwood

LB: Brody Zinkula, jr., Grundy Center

DB: Nick Denning, sr., AHSTW

DB: Jordan Dusenberry, jr., Wilton

DB: Tate Jirovsky, sr., Grundy Center

DB: Sam Schoening, jr., Underwood

Special Teams

K: Gus Bashore, sr., Underwood

P: Aaron Ehmke, sr., Treynor

Class A

Offense

QB: Drew Kluender, sr., Woodbury Central

RB: Kale Zuehl, sr., West Hancock

RB: Lance McShane, sr., Maquoketa Valley

WR/TE: Hunter Hillman, sr., Saint Ansgar

WR/TE: Isaiah Maker, sr., Starmont

WR/TE: Eric McGill, sr., Woodbury Central

UT: Kaden Amigon, sr., Columbus

OL: Grant Brix, sr., Logan-Magnolia

OL: Cody Fox, sr., East Buchanan

OL: Dylan Hansen, jr., Saint Ansgar

OL: Jonah Reiling, sr., Lisbon

OL: Aiden Stensrud, jr., Lake Mills

OL: Brady Tschirren, sr., Woodbury Central

Defense

DL: Payton Jacobe, sr., ACGC

DL: Connor King, sr., Saint Ansgar

DL: Aidan Salow, sr., Maquoketa Valley

DL: David Smith, sr., West Hancock

LB: Ian Blowe, sr., Akron-Westfield

LB: Nash Ramirez, sr., Madrid

LB: Mitchell Smith, sr., West Hancock

LB: Tanner Thurn, sr., East Buchanan

DB: Cael Benesh, jr., North Linn

DB: Sven Dahlstrom, sr., Pekin

DB: Kellen Smith, sr., West Hancock

DB: Jathan South, ACGC

Special Teams

K: Gage Holub, jr., Lisbon

P: Chase Ackerman, jr., Wapsie Valley

8-Player

Offense

QB: Isaac Clark, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

RB: McKade Bloker, sr., Clarksville

RB: Kaiden Knaack, sr., Don Bosco

WR/TE: Hudson Clark, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

WR/TE: Treyton Travis, sr., Baxter

WR/TE: Garrett Watts, sr., Montezuma

UT: Beau Burns, so., BGM

OL: Cooper Buffington, jr., Winfield-Mt. Union

OL: Keaton Helleseth, jr., Bishop Garrigan

OL: Ty Tritz, sr., Remsen-St. Mary’s

OL: Rex Ross, sr., Clarksville

OL: Miles White, sr., Bedford

Defense

DL: Mekhi Benton, sr., Central City

DL: Izaak Dukes, sr., Bedford

DL: Drew Eilers, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

DL: Colton Leichty, sr., WACO

LB: Trenton Beard, sr., Colo-Nesco

LB: Cam Buffington, sr., Winfield-Mt. Union

LB: Dalton Swartz, jr., Bedford

LB: Austin Vaverka, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

DB: Gabe Funk, jr., Lenox

DB: Owen Garside, jr., Boyer Valley

DB: Cole Milks, sr., Winfield-Mt. Union

DB: Aaron Olsen, jr., Audubon

Special Teams

K: Kase Coleman, so., Bedford

P: Drew Lappe, sr., Bishop Garrigan

Honorable Mention

Austin Baumhover, sr., Van Meter

Gianna Bennett, sr., Des Moines Christian

John Braun, sr., Van Meter

Carson Bruhn, sr. Sioux Center

Mason Brooks, sr., Waukee

Brock Carpenter, sr., Western Dubuque

Gentry Dumont, sr., Iowa City Regina

Abram Edwards, sr., Winfield-Mt. Union

Kyler Gerardy, sr., North Scott

Will Hawthorne, jr., Gilbert

Damon Head, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Hesston Johnson Jr., sr., Roland-Story

Sam Johnson, sr., Waukee Northwest

Jovany Kabongo, jr., LeMars

Anthony King, sr., Starmont

Aiden Klostermann, sr., Central City

Brandon Lahr, sr., Webster City

Harry Leinen, sr., Waukee Northwest

Carson Meyer, jr., West Lyon

Caleb Oberhoffer, jr., ADM

Wyatt Powell, sr., MFL Mar-Mac

Dreshaun Ross, so., Fort Dodge

Caden Roethler, sr., Bishop Garrigan

Brody Sampson, sr., Ballard

Chase Schutty, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Cason Stevenson, sr., Nevada

Collin Velky, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Connor Welsch, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Preston Wicker, jr., Madrid

Sam Zelenovich, jr., Southeast Polk

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Introducing the Des Moines Register's 2023 All-Iowa football teams