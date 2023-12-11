Introducing the Register's All-Iowa high school football teams for the 2023 season
The Des Moines Register is proud to announce its 2023 All-Iowa football teams, honoring the best players from the season in all seven classes.
This list features an Elite Team, with the very best players in their respective positions regardless of class. Over 20 different schools and all seven classes — from Class 5A through 8-Player — are represented on it.
All players on the Elite Team are included in their class’ first team, which features selections in 26 slots between offense, defense and special teams.
Teams were chosen based on in-season production, observations from the Register, Iowa City Press-Citizen and Ames Tribune staff, and consultations with Iowa high school coaches from across the state. All stats listed were supplied by GoBound.
Note: In the print edition, released on Dec. 10, Grant Brix of Logan-Magnolia was mistakenly left off of the Class A First Team, as all Elite Team picks are also included on their class' first team. Because of our error, the Class A First Team features six offensive linemen. Those changes have been made in the online version, published on Dec. 11.
More: Ranking the top 80 Iowa high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024 class
Elite Team
Offense
Connor Moberly, Southeast Polk
Quarterback | Senior
Strong-armed, accurate, Iowa State-bound prospect who threw for 2,403 yards and 26 touchdowns. Helped lead the Rams to their third-straight state championship, winning two titles as Southeast Polk’s starter.
Grant Glausser, Western Dubuque
Running Back | Senior
A speedy and powerful do-it-all type player who led the state with 2,909 rushing yards and was second with 33 touchdowns on the ground. Added 227 yards and four more scores through the air.
Ben Gordon, Van Meter
Running Back | Senior
Second statewide (behind Glausser) with 2,767 all-purpose yards and 2,182 rushing yards. Helped Van Meter win the Class 2A state championship.
Mason Boothby, Underwood
Wide Receiver | Senior
Accounted for 1,097 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, which was over half of Underwood’s scoring through the air. His receiving touchdown total is the second-most in the state.
Cyrus Courtney, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Wide Receiver | Senior
Class 5A’s leading receiver, with 1,056 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Helped his quarterback finish in the top three class-wide in passing touchdowns and passing yards.
Jacob Simpson, Johnston
Tight End | Senior
Towering mismatch of a tight end who caught 43 passes for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite often finding himself in double coverage. A two-time All-Iowa Elite selection.
Preston Ries, Monticello
Utility | Senior
There probably isn’t a player in the state who truly does it all like Ries. Threw for 2,559 yards and 24 touchdowns, rushed for 1,926 yards and 33 more scores, and led his team defensively with 97 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.
Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia
Offensive Line | Senior
A bruising 6-foot-6, 280-pound, Nebraska-bound lineman who helped Logan-Magnolia rush for 3,424 yards and score 40 touchdowns on the ground. Recorded 16.5 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks on the defensive line. Two-time All-Iowa Elite selection.
Cody Fox, East Buchanan
Offensive Line | Senior
Now a three-time All-Iowa Elite selection. Powerful, Iowa-bound lineman who anchored his offensive line, allowing East Buchanan to collect 3,308 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in Class A.
Brayden Harmon, Southeast Polk
Offensive Line | Senior
Started on all three of the Rams’ state championship squads. Anchored a line that helped Southeast Polk collect 2,653 passing yards and 2,175 rushing yards and score 71 touchdowns, the most in Class 5A.
Kyle Rakers, Dowling Catholic
Offensive Line | Senior
Mean and gritty interior prospect, headed to Kansas State, who helped Dowling’s defense collect 1,402 passing yards, 1,988 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. Two-time All-Iowa Elite selection.
Garrett Rutledge, Lewis Central
Offensive Line | Senior
Physically dominant lineman helped the Titans claim the Class 4A state title and record 2,610 passing yards and 2,733 rushing yards.
Defense
Drew Campbell, Cedar Falls
Defensive Line | Senior
A two-time All-Iowa Elite selection who recorded 64.5 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Iowa bound after graduation.
Izaak Dukes, Bedford
Defensive Line | Senior
Put together a breakout senior season that ended with a trip to the 8-Player state championship game with 85 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and a state-high 20.5 sacks.
Micah Lang, Williamsburg
Defensive Line | Junior
A major part of a loaded Williamsburg roster. Second in the state with 14.5 sacks and rounded out his defensive success with 35 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Draven Woods, Southeast Polk
Defensive Line | Senior
One of the most physically dominant defensive linemen in the state, recording 63 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and four sacks. Recovered one fumble for a touchdown and took one interception 27 yards.
Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union
Linebacker | Senior
A dominant defender who had 106.5 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery.
Connor Kayser, Ankeny
Linebacker | Senior
Recorded 96.5 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a rebuilding Ankeny put together an unlikely run to the Class 5A state championship game.
Mitchell Smith, West Hancock
Linebacker | Senior
Truly did a bit of everything but was dominant on defense with 65.5 tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-six. Recorded an interception in West Hancock’s state title-winning performance.
Brett White, Solon
Linebacker | Senior
Solon’s best defender with 106 tackles — more than double the next-highest tackler — 25 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Recovered three fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown.
Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan
Defensive back | Senior
A two-way star for the Crusaders recorded 33.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. Throw in four interceptions returned for 151 total yards and one touchdown.
Isaiah Pinks, West Des Moines Valley
Defensive back | Senior
A dominant and integral part of Valley’s defense, recording 48.5 tackles and four tackles for loss. Added four picks as well.
Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg
Defensive back | Senior
Future Hawkeye recorded 58.5 tackles, one fumble recovery and four interceptions — including a pick-six — en route to the state championship. Two-time All-Iowa Elite selection who helped out a ton on offense.
Curtis Witte, Lewis Central
Defensive back | Senior
Physical, no-nonsense player on both sides of the ball. Recorded 40 tackles and five interceptions returned for 141 total yards.
Special Teams
Caden Buhr, Bettendorf
Kicker | Junior
Put up 3,536 yards on 61 kickoffs. Made 77.8% of his field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards. Went 40-of-43 on PAT.
Drew Miller, Mediapolis
Punter | Senior
Georgia-bound punter who averaged 49.5 yards per punt and recorded 3,324 yards on kickoffs. Went 40-of-42 on point after attempts.
Class 5A
Offense
QB: Connor Moberly, sr., Southeast Polk
RB: Ra’Shawd Davis, jr., Dowling Catholic
RB: Elijah Porter, sr., Ankeny Centennial
WR/TE: Devon Akers, sr., Ankeny
WR/TE: Cyrus Courtney, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
WR/TE: Jacob Simpson, sr., Johnston
UT: Javon Sanders, jr., Des Moines Lincoln
OL: Lucas Beroth, sr., Ankeny
OL: Brayden Harmon, sr., Southeast Polk
OL: Braylon Jenkins, sr., West Des Moines Valley
OL: Jake Peters, sr., Cedar Falls
OL: Kyler Rakers, sr., Dowling Catholic
Defense
DL: Drew Campbell, sr., Cedar Falls
DL: Axel Ramazani, jr., Urbandale
DL: Joey VanWetzinga, jr., Pleasant Valley
DL: Draven Woods, sr., Southeast Polk
LB: Caleb Chebuhar, sr., Southeast Polk
LB: Drew Gerdes, sr., Cedar Falls
LB: Connor Kayser, sr., Ankeny
LB: Calvin White, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
DB: Matthew Hanten, sr., Dowling Catholic
DB: Isaiah Pinks, sr., West Des Moines Valley
DB: Drew Larson, sr., Iowa City High
DB: Jackson Laver, jr., Bettendorf
Special Teams
K: Caden Buhr, jr., Bettendorf
P: Will Safris, sr., Johnston
Class 4A
Offense
QB: Brady Hetzel, jr., Lewis Central
RB: Titus Cram, sr., Bondurant-Farrar
RB: Grant Glausser, sr., Western Dubuque
WR/TE: Payton Longmeyer, sr., Glenwood
WR/TE: Reed Pfaltzgraff, sr., Bondurant-Farrar
WR/TE: Keilor Rodman, sr., Norwalk
UT: Aiden Flora, sr., ADM
OL: Parker Getter, sr., Glenwood
OL: Caden Hotz, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
OL: Garrett Kluesner, jr., Western Dubuque
OL: Charlie Niegsch, sr., Gilbert
OL: Garrett Rutledge, sr., Lewis Central
Defense
DL: Eddie Becu, sr., Xavier
DL: Wyatt DeWitt, sr., Indianola
DL: Dalton House, sr., Bondurant-Farrar
DL: Trenton Patton, sr., Glenwood
LB: Brayden Foster, sr., North Polk
LB: Dayne Mauk, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
LB: Caleb Moore, sr., Bondurant-Farrar
LB: Owen Thomas, sr., Lewis Central
DB: Adam Cook, sr., Xavier
DB: Tate Perrin, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes
DB: Luke Wiebers, sr., Denison-Schleswig
DB: Curtis Witte, sr., Lewis Central
Special Teams
K: Daniel Espinoza, sr., Lewis Central
P: Bradyn Cory, sr., North Polk
Class 3A
Offense
QB: Cael Turner, sr., Creston
RB: Jaxon Cherry, sr., Webster City
RB: Brennan Hayes, sr., Creston
WR/TE: Evan Base, sr., Mount Vernon
WR/TE: Porter Reffer, sr., Algona
WR/TE: Braylon Wetjen, sr., Williamsburg
UT: Brent Yonkovic, jr., West Delaware
OL: Quinten Fuller, sr., Creston
OL: Andrew Heck, sr., Mount Vernon
OL: Jake Trenary, sr., Clear Lake
OL: Hayden Overgaard, jr., Bishop Heelan
OL: Garrett Stringer, jr., Nevada
Defense
DL: Max Chapman, sr., Creston
DL: Micah Lang, jr., Williamsburg
DL: Thomas Meyer, jr., Clear Lake
DL: Ethan Wood, jr., Mount Vernon
LB: Tate Wood, jr., Independence
LB: Rayce Heitman, jr., Williamsburg
LB: Teague Smith, sr., Fort Madison
LB: Brett White, sr., Solon
DB: Kyle Kingsbury, sr., Nevada
DB: Dylan Calvin, sr., Creston
DB: Quinn Olson, sr., Bishop Heelan
DB: Derek Weisskopf, sr., Williamsburg
Special Teams
K: Billy Moore, sr., Assumption
P: Gage Weber, jr., West Delaware
Class 2A
Offense
QB: Reece Vander Zee, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
RB: Ben Gordon, sr., Van Meter
RB: Graham Eben, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
WR/TE: Peyton Schilling, sr., Monticello
WR/TE: Dylan Stecker, jr., Spirit Lake
WR/TE: DJ Vonnahme, sr., Kuemper Catholic
UT: Preston Ries, sr., Monticello
OL: Evan Beck, sr., Spirit Lake
OL: Mark Bussan, sr., PCM
OL: Trevor Dieren, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
OL: Bryce Kock, so., West Lyon
OL: Parker Thomas, sr., Sheldon
Defense
DL: Jordan Jensen, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central
DL: Jack Krull, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
DL: Gabe Schulte, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
DL: Jase Wilmes, sr., Clarinda
LB: Porter Doggett, sr., Van Meter
LB: Drew Kupferschmid, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
LB: Owen Lalumendre, sr., Spirit Lake
LB: Chett Mohr, sr., Mediapolis
DB: Ben Gerken, sr., Kuemper Catholic
DB: Conner Jordan, sr., Monticello
DB: Caleb Moore, jr., Van Meter
DB: Griffin Olson, sr., PCM
Special Teams
K: Adlai Lounsberry, jr., Van Meter
P: Drew Miller, sr., Mediapolis
Class 1A
Offense
QB: Colin Gordon, sr., Grundy Center
RB: Parker Kjeldsen, sr., Columbus Catholic
RB: Nick Severseike, jr. South Hamilton
WR/TE: Mason Boothby, sr., Underwood
WR/TE: Tierman Vokes, jr., Grundy Center
WR/TE: Jackson Naeve, sr., Regina
UT: Carter Lockert, sr., Columbus Catholic
OL: Logan Beatty, sr., Denver
OL: Bryce Diehl, sr., MFL MarMac
OL: John Kruse, jr. OABCIG
OL: Ryker Thoren, jr., Grundy Center
OL: Evan Vittetoe, sr., Sigourney-Keota
Defense
DL: Zachry Adelmund, sr., Dike-New Hartford
DL: Trent Cakerice, sr., Grundy Center
DL: Mason Knipp, sr., Columbus Catholic
DL: Logan Wright, sr., West Branch
LB: Carver Blietz-Bentien, sr., MFL MarMac
LB: Evan Dorn, sr., Denver
LB: Graham Jensen, sr., Underwood
LB: Brody Zinkula, jr., Grundy Center
DB: Nick Denning, sr., AHSTW
DB: Jordan Dusenberry, jr., Wilton
DB: Tate Jirovsky, sr., Grundy Center
DB: Sam Schoening, jr., Underwood
Special Teams
K: Gus Bashore, sr., Underwood
P: Aaron Ehmke, sr., Treynor
Class A
Offense
QB: Drew Kluender, sr., Woodbury Central
RB: Kale Zuehl, sr., West Hancock
RB: Lance McShane, sr., Maquoketa Valley
WR/TE: Hunter Hillman, sr., Saint Ansgar
WR/TE: Isaiah Maker, sr., Starmont
WR/TE: Eric McGill, sr., Woodbury Central
UT: Kaden Amigon, sr., Columbus
OL: Grant Brix, sr., Logan-Magnolia
OL: Cody Fox, sr., East Buchanan
OL: Dylan Hansen, jr., Saint Ansgar
OL: Jonah Reiling, sr., Lisbon
OL: Aiden Stensrud, jr., Lake Mills
OL: Brady Tschirren, sr., Woodbury Central
Defense
DL: Payton Jacobe, sr., ACGC
DL: Connor King, sr., Saint Ansgar
DL: Aidan Salow, sr., Maquoketa Valley
DL: David Smith, sr., West Hancock
LB: Ian Blowe, sr., Akron-Westfield
LB: Nash Ramirez, sr., Madrid
LB: Mitchell Smith, sr., West Hancock
LB: Tanner Thurn, sr., East Buchanan
DB: Cael Benesh, jr., North Linn
DB: Sven Dahlstrom, sr., Pekin
DB: Kellen Smith, sr., West Hancock
DB: Jathan South, ACGC
Special Teams
K: Gage Holub, jr., Lisbon
P: Chase Ackerman, jr., Wapsie Valley
8-Player
Offense
QB: Isaac Clark, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
RB: McKade Bloker, sr., Clarksville
RB: Kaiden Knaack, sr., Don Bosco
WR/TE: Hudson Clark, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
WR/TE: Treyton Travis, sr., Baxter
WR/TE: Garrett Watts, sr., Montezuma
UT: Beau Burns, so., BGM
OL: Cooper Buffington, jr., Winfield-Mt. Union
OL: Keaton Helleseth, jr., Bishop Garrigan
OL: Ty Tritz, sr., Remsen-St. Mary’s
OL: Rex Ross, sr., Clarksville
OL: Miles White, sr., Bedford
Defense
DL: Mekhi Benton, sr., Central City
DL: Izaak Dukes, sr., Bedford
DL: Drew Eilers, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
DL: Colton Leichty, sr., WACO
LB: Trenton Beard, sr., Colo-Nesco
LB: Cam Buffington, sr., Winfield-Mt. Union
LB: Dalton Swartz, jr., Bedford
LB: Austin Vaverka, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
DB: Gabe Funk, jr., Lenox
DB: Owen Garside, jr., Boyer Valley
DB: Cole Milks, sr., Winfield-Mt. Union
DB: Aaron Olsen, jr., Audubon
Special Teams
K: Kase Coleman, so., Bedford
P: Drew Lappe, sr., Bishop Garrigan
Honorable Mention
Austin Baumhover, sr., Van Meter
Gianna Bennett, sr., Des Moines Christian
John Braun, sr., Van Meter
Carson Bruhn, sr. Sioux Center
Mason Brooks, sr., Waukee
Brock Carpenter, sr., Western Dubuque
Gentry Dumont, sr., Iowa City Regina
Abram Edwards, sr., Winfield-Mt. Union
Kyler Gerardy, sr., North Scott
Will Hawthorne, jr., Gilbert
Damon Head, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Hesston Johnson Jr., sr., Roland-Story
Sam Johnson, sr., Waukee Northwest
Jovany Kabongo, jr., LeMars
Anthony King, sr., Starmont
Aiden Klostermann, sr., Central City
Brandon Lahr, sr., Webster City
Harry Leinen, sr., Waukee Northwest
Carson Meyer, jr., West Lyon
Caleb Oberhoffer, jr., ADM
Wyatt Powell, sr., MFL Mar-Mac
Dreshaun Ross, so., Fort Dodge
Caden Roethler, sr., Bishop Garrigan
Brody Sampson, sr., Ballard
Chase Schutty, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Cason Stevenson, sr., Nevada
Collin Velky, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Connor Welsch, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Preston Wicker, jr., Madrid
Sam Zelenovich, jr., Southeast Polk
Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Introducing the Des Moines Register's 2023 All-Iowa football teams