Introducing Raiders 2024 Draft class

The draft has come to a close and there are eight new Raiders in the house. This is the Raiders Draft class of 2024.

1. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, G/C, Oregon

3. DJ Glaze, T, Maryland

4. Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi St

5. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio St

6. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

7a. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

7b. MJ Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

The Raiders made no trades up or down, preferring to stick at their original draft spots for their eight selections.

