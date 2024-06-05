Introducing the Newest Summer Baseball Team: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Miners

Mining its way back into the collegiate summer baseball game is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Miners, the newest team in the East Coast Collegiate Baseball League. It’s the first time in over a decade NEPA has had a summer team and plenty of local faces are featured on the Miners.

“I’d say about half the team I know from growing up playing against them or playing with.”

“I think northeast pa has always had that talent. we see it in the big leagues then division one division two division three right down the road as Miss recording and they’re in the College World Series.”

All three divisions are represented by the miners. Wilkes, Bloomsburg and Scranton who each have a few players on the team, and 21 of the 24 players on the roster come out of the Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League, and this is a chance to compete against top talent right at home.

“If you want to be the best, you have to play against the best so you want to get your reps in against other competition.”

“A couple of the kids I’ve played with in college or other teams in this league and like it’s legit. There’s ranging from division one division three teams and a lot of good talent.”

The Miners will play a 34 game season against seven teams including a couple based out of Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. The postseason takes place in late July but the win-loss column comes secondary compared to the players just growing different facets of their games.

“We just want them to figure out the one or two things I really want to work on this summer and develop in those areas and hopefully get, you know, anywhere from 50 to 100 at bats, and for the pitchers anywhere from 20 to 35 innings.”

“I think I’m taking this as getting my work in and developing a new slider and just honing in on gaining velocity.”

“Just experience and reps really just want to get comfortable for when the school season comes back around and ready to go.”

