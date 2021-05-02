Introducing the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 NFL draft class

The Indianapolis Colts have concluded the 2021 NFL draft, adding seven new players to the roster over the weekend.

From edge rusher Kwity Paye to offensive tackle Will Fries, here’s a look at the Colts’ 2021 draft class:

Round 1 | No. 21 overall

The Pick: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan The crown jewel of the draft class. Chris Ballard and the scouting department couldn't contain their excitement for getting Paye. He's exactly the type of edge rusher who can become a difference-maker for the Colts at their biggest position of need. Paye will work as the strong side defensive end with the upside to be a double-digit sack artist. Instant analysis of the pickThings to know about Paye

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

The Pick: DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt There was some confusion when the Colts doubled down on pass rushers. But Odeyingbo was a potential first-round pick before a torn Achilles clouded his draft stock. Some have called this a reach but there were several teams interested in taking Odeyingbo shortly after the Colts did and if he can get back to form, Ballard may have actually gotten a steal. Instant analysis of the pickThings to know about Odeyingbo

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

The Pick: TE Kylen Granson, SMU Adding to the tight end position was a must, and the Colts got themselves a versatile pass-catcher who is a perfect fit for Frank Reich's offense. Granson has plenty of upside to be a regular contributor from the jump given his skillset and the thin depth chart ahead of him. Instant analysis of the pickThings to know about Granson

Round 5 | No. 165 overall

The Pick: S Shawn Davis, Florida Things might get a bit confusing between Shawn and Sean Davis, but the Colts added an athletic and hard-hitting safety to the secondary. Davis will contribute on special teams plenty and battle for a depth role in the safety room behind starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. Instant Analysis of the pickThings to know about Davis

Story continues

Round 6 | No. 218 overall (from NO)

The Pick: QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas This pick was a bit odd for the Colts. However, Ehlinger will be battling with 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason for the starting role behind new quarterback Carson Wentz. There's an argument that he could become a solid NFL backup if he can better his anticipation. Instant analysis of the pickThings to know about Ehlinger

Round 7 | No. 229 overall (from NO)

The Pick: WR Michael Strachan, Charleston The Colts added the big-bodied Strachan to the roster where he will compete for the final spot in the wide receiver room. He's a huge body with athleticism for days and will be an intriguing developmental player to keep an eye on. How Strachan fits with Indy

Round 7 | No. 248 overall

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: OT Will Fries, Penn State The Colts finally added an offensive tackle even though it came in the seventh round. Fries is competing for a depth role but it's not outside the realm of possibilities that he competes for the starting role. That would say more about Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport, though, than it would Fries most likely. Still, this pick has upside if he can win the swing tackle role or provide interior depth. How he fits with Indy

1

1