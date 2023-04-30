Introducing the Green Bay Packers 2023 draft class

The Green Bay Packers made 13 picks during the 2023 NFL draft. The class started with Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness in the first round and finished with Charlotte’s Grant DuBose in the seventh round.

Introducing the full Green Bay Packers’ draft class for 2023:

First round, No. 13 overall: OLB Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 272

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.58

RAS: 9.39

Notes: Freshman All-American in 2021 and All-Big Ten in 2022. Created 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks over 27 games. Blocked two punts. Hulking edge rusher (nickname: Hercules) in the Trey Hendrickson mold. Packers think he can move inside and rush. Will wear No. 90.

Second round, No. 42 overall: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Height: 6-5

Weight: 253

Age: 22

40-yard dash: 4.61

RAS: 9.78

Notes: Caught 11 passes (four of 20+ yards) in two games before season-ending knee injury. Elite speed to threaten down field and up the seam. Senior Bowl participant. Incredible upside as a pass-catcher despite a few drop issues. Blocked a punt. Uncle, Bill, played and coached in the NFL. Packers think he can block inline. Will wear No. 88.

Second round, No. 50 overall: WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Height: 5-11

Weight: 187

Age: 23

40-yard dash: 4.45

RAS: 6.74

Notes: Playmaking inside-out receiver with big-time speed. Packers clocked him at 4.37. Caught 203 career passes between Western Michigan and Michigan State. Produced almost 800 yards and eight scores as a true freshman. Returned three punts for touchdowns and has experience returning kicks. Natural RAC ability. Plays bigger than listed size. Still, smaller than Packers usually prefer. Will wear No. 11.

Third round, No. 78 overall: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft

Height: 6-5

Weight: 254

Age: 22

40-yard dash: 4.69

RAS: 9.68

Notes: Two-time All-American caught 99 passes and scored nine times. Played all over the formation at South Dakota State, focal point of the offense. Terrific size and athleticism makes him natural after the catch. The Packers are confident he can be a factor in the passing game and as a blocker. Will wear No. 85.

Fourth round, No. 116 overall: DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

Height: 6-4

Weight: 273

Age: 22

40-yard dash: 4.79

RAS: 9.24

Notes: Do-it-all defensive front player who will bulk up and play inside. Can set the edge against the run and disrupt the passer inside. Produced 30 career tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks. Blocked a field goal. Didn’t miss a game over final three seasons. Kingsley Keke type for Packers.

Fifth round, No. 149 overall: QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

Height: 6-2

Weight: 218

Age: 24

40-yard dash: 4.59

RAS: 9.04

Notes: Tough, smart and athletic quarterback who made 51 starts at Penn State. Accuracy and decision-making issues. Four-time captain, three-time All-Big Ten. Threw 20 or more touchdown passes three times. Rushed for 15 scores. Backup potential behind Jordan Love.

Fifth round, No. 159 overall: WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Height: 6-1

Weight: 206

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.57

RAS: 9.17

Notes: Flashed elite playmaking ability during 2021 season (1,203 yards, 21.1 yards per catch) but struggled in a new offense and working through injuries in 2022. Plays big and fast. Downfield threat with explosive leaping ability. Some drop issues. Missed entire 2020 season with injury. X receiver type who has the natural talent to eventually start.

Sixth round, No. 179 overall: DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Height: 6-3

Weight: 296

Age: 22

40-yard dash: 5.08

RAS: 5.87

Notes: One of the most disruptive players in college football over last five years. Led Bowling Green in sacks each year between 2018 and 2022. Tweener type at 296 pounds. Made 48 starts, tallied 46 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks. Fumble creator (six). Quick, deliberate first step. Seeks contact. Legitimate interior rushing potential.

Sixth round, No. 207 overall: K Anders Carlson, Auburn

Auburn Tigers kicker Anders Carlson (26)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 219

Age: 24

40-yard dash: DNP

RAS: N/A

Notes: Five-year kicker at Auburn. Little brother of Daniel Carlson, the All-Pro kicker for the Raiders. Struggled making kicks over 50 yards, dealt with injuries in 2021 and 2022 and was too inconsistent between 30-49 yards. Needs timing work. Great size. Talented on kickoffs. Needs refinement from Rich Bisaccia. Packers’ first draft pick at kicker since 2007.

Seventh round, No. 232 overall: CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Height: 5-11

Weight: 193

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.44

RAS: 9.30

Notes: Long, nimble press corner who looks the part but is still learning the ins and outs of the position. Led Kentucky in pass breakups (11) in 2022. Experienced on special teams. Needs to add play strength and continue learning technique. Excellent in zone. Likely perimeter corner. Developmental upside and ability covering kicks should keep him around.

Seventh round, No. 235 overall: RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

Height: 5-10

Weight: 220

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.57

RAS: 7.94

Notes: Tough, burly running back with nimble feet and soft hands. Led FBS in rushing yards and all-purpose yards during incredible 2021 season. Injuries slowed him down in 2022. Scored 29 times. Has burst and balance as a runner and pass-catching ability out of the backfield (71 career catches). Shades of Eddie Lacy here.

Seventh round, No. 242 overall: S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205

Age: 23

40-yard dash: 4.54

RAS: 8.13

Notes: Experienced, aggressive and confident defensive back who started at cornerback for three seasons before switching to safety and thriving. terrific in coverage, both from the slot and deep. Willing defender against the run. Dedicated special teamer and team captain. Four-time All-Big 12 with 30 career pass breakups and 14 tackles for loss over 54 starts. Good size, and one of the better athletes at safety in the class.

Seventh round, No. 256 overall: WR Grant DuBose, Charlotte

Height: 6-2

Weight: 201

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.57

RAS: 8.79

Notes: Big, smooth-moving receiver who caught 126 passes and scored 15 touchdowns between 2021 and 2022 after being away from football in 2020. Looks exactly how the Packers like at receiver. Explosive traits and tested well at the combine. Can return punts or cover punts. Likely X receiver prospect.

