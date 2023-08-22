Introducing the Des Moines Register's 2023 preseason Iowa high school football Super 10 rankings

One question still looms large over the upcoming 2023 Iowa high school football season: Who is the best team in the state?

Coaches, players and fans from across the state want to know.

Should only programs housed in Iowa’s largest class be considered? Can 4A, 3A or even smaller classes contend with larger schools? Is one nationally recognized recruit enough to boost a team’s standing?

Enter the Des Moines Register’s Super 10 rankings. This preseason list is determined with the help of coaches, first-hand observations and discussion among staff writers from the Register, Iowa City Press-Citizen and Ames Tribune.

There is still a heavy Class 5A presence in this poll. Some teams from 4A and 3A made the cut, and others could jump onto the list during the season.

We will update these Super 10 rankings after Week 4 and once more before the start of the postseason.

1. Southeast Polk

Southeast Polk is looking for a third straight state title.

2022 Results: 12-1, Class 5A state champions

2023 Outlook: The back-to-back state champs lost a lot of pieces — Kadyn Proctor, Abu Sama, Harrison Gibson, Joe Zelenovich, Obald Niyonkuru, to name a few. But the Rams seem to always have talent on the roster, like Connor Moberly, Carson Robbins, most of the big defensive pieces and a talented offensive line. Plus, Southeast Polk added running back CJ Phillip in the offseason, so there’s real potential for a three-peat.

2. Dowling Catholic

Dowling Catholic's Trey Wilson carries the ball. The Maroons are coming off a state semifinal apperance in 2022, but need to find a new quarterback.

2022 Results: 10-2, reached the Class 5A state semifinals

2023 Outlook: Dowling no longer has a Division I quarterback leading the offense, but Dante Cataldo is more than capable with his experience as a backup. The Maroons have other offensive weapons in Will Leifker, Trey Wilson, Hank Brown and Ra’Shawd defense. Add Kansas State-bound Kyle Rakers on the o-line and the Maroons could put together a state title season.

3. Valley

WDM Valley wide receiver Zay Robinson is a star in the making for the Tigers.

2022 Results: 8-5, reached the Class 5A state championship game

2023 Outlook: Valley found a way to win games when it mattered most, scratching its way into the state championship game. It was a senior-heavy team that got the Tigers to that point but don’t discount the capabilities of players like Zay Robinson and Des Moines North transfer Jayden McGregory.

4. Johnston

Johnston Quarterback Will Nuss is one of the top returning signal-callers in Iowa. He helped lead the Dragons to their first ever trip to the UNI-Dome in 2022.

2022 Results: 8-4, reached the Class 5A state semifinals

2023 Outlook: The Dragons won five straight games at the end of the season to qualify for the Dome, a first in school history. Several of the key players are back this season: Strong-armed slinger Will Nuss, towering tight end Jacob Simpson and a handful of quiet contributors on defense. This season will be make or break for players hungry to have Johnston become known as a football school.

5. Lewis Central

Curtis Witte of Lewis Central scores a touchdown against Carlisle during the 4A semifinals at the UNI-Dome. The Titans are looking to avenge their state title game loss from 2022 this season.

2022 Results: 12-1, reached the Class 4A state championship game

2023 Outlook: The Titans were one touchdown (with a two-point conversion, of course) from winning their second straight state title. A lot of Lewis Central’s success then had to do with Braylon Kammrad (who threw for 2,778 yards) and his connection with Jonathan Humpal. Curtis Witte looks like the workhorse in place on both offense and defense for this transition, and it helped that the Titans hang onto several key defenders.

6. Xavier

Xavier quarterback Ronan Thomas will hope to repeat the success of 2022, which ended with a state championship.

2022 Results: 13-0, Class 4A state champions

2023 Outlook: It is really difficult to build off an undefeated, state title-winning season. Quarterback Ronan Thomas will need to find a new go-to guy with Michael Cunningham gone and the ground game will need a lot of development since Aidan McDermott graduated. Xavier still has a lot of dudes, and if last year’s backups — in every position — are prepared to start, the Saints are in a good spot.

7. ADM

ADM quarterback Aiden Flora will try to help lead the Tigers into a new era as a Class 4A school.

2022 Results: 10-2, reached the Class 3A semifinals

2023 Outlook: If there is any good season for the Tigers to move up a class, this is it. Expect Aiden Flora and Brevin Doll to carry this run-first offense. Both were players who seemed to get better as the season went on and containing both at the same time will be a serious issue for opposing defenses.

8. Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Prairie quarterback Brandon Vlcko (17) gets tackled by Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell in 2021. Campbell will be looking to guide the Tigers back to the UNI-Dome after missing out a season ago.

2022 Results: 8-3, reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals

2023 Outlook: The Tigers played in the Dome during the regular season, but had an early exit from their home territory come postseason. Cedar Falls has some serious star power on the roster — Drew Campbell, Jake Peters, Will Tompkins — and if the Tigers put together the pieces on offense, this is a team to watch.

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Kennedy quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte will hope his team has improved after getting eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs a season ago.

2022 Results: 7-3, reached Class 5A playoffs

2023 Outlook: How does a team that was shut out in the first round of the playoffs turn into a top-10 team statewide? Well, a 6-foot-8, 385-pound offensive tackle who brings grit and agility to the field certainly helps. Starting quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte is back, as are many of his top targets. The defensive pieces are there, as well.

10. Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon quarterback Joey Rhomberg eclipsed the 2,500 yard mark a season ago. He's hoping to build on that success for his team.

2022 Results: 12-1, reached the Class 3A state championship game

2023 Outlook: Mount Vernon gave Harlan all it had in the championship game. It wasn’t enough last November, but an unfinished business narrative can be great motivation. Starting quarterback Joey Rhomberg — who threw for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns — returns. So does the Mustangs’ top receiver, Evan Brase, several capable ball carriers and Jackson Jaspers on defense.

