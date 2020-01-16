Introducing New Coordinators Around the NFL

Like some of you, my response to many of this year’s offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator hires with “...who?” So let’s change that. Below is a snapshot of each hire: where they come from, what’s their background, their style and potentially what they will contribute or implement in their new role. Schemes and gameplans are immense, practically infinite, so the goal was to whittle down each slice into what I found most compelling.

As always errors are possible when dealing with many new names, so if you believe I made a mistake - just reach out! Also, I will wait until teams officially announce the hires before writing, This will be a constantly updating feature, so check back in when each hire is announced.

Offensive Coordinator

Unannounced (Reported Joe Brady)

Defensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Chicago Bears

Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor

After two seasons as the Bengals offensive coordinator, Lazor was fired once new head coach Zac Taylor was brought in for the 2019 season. Now, after a year away from the NFL, Lazor returns to join forces with Matt Nagy ahead of an important season for the head coach. Nagy surely will continue to call plays, so Taylor’s background working with quarterbacks could be his main focus. While the Bengals did not cross the 7-9 plateau with Lazor calling plays, he did manage to elevate talent on the roster. Offensive line continuity was an issue, as was a limited quarterback. So Lazor implemented RPOs, made things more defined, in an attempt to manufacture yards and production. The Bears also need to answer questions about their running game, and that could fall on Juan Castillo’s shoulders.

Cleveland Browns

Offensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Defensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Dallas Cowboys

Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan

Some of you might know Mike Nolan as the former 49ers head coach repping a suit on the sidelines. Most recently he coached linebackers with the Saints after coordinating defenses for the Broncos, Dolphins and Falcons. The people over at Blogging the Boys dug in on Nolan’s first season with the Falcons and came to this conclusion: “The common theme… is trickery upfront with the way the defense lines up in the box, linebackers running downhill in run defense, and disguised coverages leading to big plays.” The looming question over the offense is if Mike McCarthy has changed his playcalling ways after a year away from coaching. Has Nolan done the same after five seasons away from calling a defense?

Denver Broncos

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur

Shurmur called plays in the NFL for the last three and a half years with the Vikings and then as the head coach of the Giants. Joe Rowles of Mile High Report laid out a few changes Shurmur might bring to the table compared to the Broncos 2019 offense. Some standouts: More mesh concepts to create natural rubs for his inexperienced quarterback, Shurmur called run plays nearly 75 percent of the time out of 11 personnel, and to not expect an “aerial circus,” rather repeated concepts that win until the defense stops them. It likely helps that Shurmur has recent experience (elevating) Case Keenum and Daniel Jones.

Detroit Lions

Defensive Coordinator Cory Undlin

Undlin, 48, has been the Eagles defensive backs coach since 2015. His first NFL season as a defensive assistant (with the Patriots in 2004) coincided with Matt Patricia’s first season as an offensive assistant. While with the Eagles, Undlin was asked to define his coaching style and answered with this statement: “I want my guys to play with technique and effort...I don’t care how fast you run, how fast the wideout runs — if you don’t play with technique, it’s a hard position to play.”

Undlin is not expected to call the defense. That role will likely fall on Patricia. So Undlin could continue to focus on the defensive backs in lieu of a designated position coach, considering he has never held the title of defensive play caller.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Offensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell

The former No. 94 overall pick by the Patriots fills a position that was non-existent during the 2019 season, ever since Matt LaFleur left prior to the 2018 season for the Tennessee Titans. McVay will continue to call plays, but adding another person to assist in week to week, game to game strategy was needed, especially if McVay plans to take on a larger voice in all three phases of the team.

We know McVay worked under Jay Gruden prior to being hired as the Rams coach. So did O’Connell, jumping from quarterbacks coach in 2017, promoted to pass-game coordinator in 2018 and finally offensive coordinator in 2019. The hiring of O’Connell also allows Shane Waldron to focus more on quarterbacks and Aaron Kromer on the offensive line. It’s safe to assume that McVay’s offense will make more adjustments week to week based on strengths, weaknesses and opponent. Sean McVay is 33, O’Connell 34, Staley 37… sense a theme?

Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley

A former quarterback on a fast rise. A graduate assistant at Tennessee prior to the 2013 season, to coordinating the defense at John Carroll University before finally earning the trust of Vic Fangio to coach outside linebackers/edge rushers with the Bears and the Broncos. McVay, age 31 during his first season as head coach of the Rams, now gives Staley his first opportunity to run a defense at the NFL level at age 37. The foundation of the move appears to be McVay’s desire to alter gameplans week to week based on opponent.

One line from Staley’s mentor stood out to me: “He just has this innate ability to understand opposing offenses… He sees the game from an offensive perspective and that’s how he coaches defense.” It’s not a stretch to assume McVay’s Super Bowl loss to the Patriots changed him. Of course it would. And while finding a coach like Bill Belichick is impossible, identifying someone to run the defense who asks “what is our opposition trying to do? And how do we take that away?” was a clear goal. Expect a defense that is multiple, with a variety of fronts, driven by matchups.

Miami Dolphins

Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey

A name from the past. Gailey has not officially coached in the NFL since the 2016 season after retiring as the Jets offensive coordinator. Who was Gailey’s quarterbacks during his two season stint in New York? Ryan Fitzpatrick. He was leaning on spread concepts before the rest of the league. Two-back sets will be rare. Athleticism along the offensive line might be desired with pulling blockers, stretch runs, zone runs and moving pockets. At least three receivers on the field attempting to attack the defense horizontally. Has Gailey changed? Possibly, but since he was ahead of the game by multiple years, it would be surprising if he’s taken a step back.

Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer

Has worked with Brian Flores since 2006, previously coaching defensive backs and cornerbacks with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2019. His only previous defensive coordinator experience is one season at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 2005. While the secondary struggled under Boyer last season, injuries forced plenty of turnover and Flores credited Boyer with preparing those newcomers as quickly as possible. Noteworthy, Brian Flores was not the defensive playcaller last season, so that duty likely rests on Boyer in 2020.

Minnesota Vikings

Offensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Defensive Coordinator

Unannounced

New York Giants

Offensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

After one season as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, Graham moves up North to follow another Patriots disciple in Joe Judge. Avery Moss started eight games for the Dolphins Defense last season, so he’s more qualified than I am to explain Graham’s scheme. “it is truly multiple. It will sometimes be a 4-3, then we had a 6-2 front and that was our primary defense for a couple of weeks, then there were a couple of weeks where we only ran three D-tackles and two outside linebackers. It’s really wild.”

The main takeaway is that Graham is not afraid to change on a weekly basis, based on personnel available and opponent tendencies. “Personnel” might be the big hurdle, as the Dolphins (and now Giants) personnel is quite different than the Patriots (read less talented). Last season, Miami finished 32nd in pass defense DVOA and 27th in run defense DVOA.

Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive Coordinator

Unannounced

Washington Redskins

Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner

The son of Norv closed out the final four games of the Panthers season as offensive coordinator. It’s difficult to know what a Scott Turner offense will look like in terms of differing from his father. Both utilized motion, jet action, shifts with the goal of getting the ball in space to playmakers so they can succeed after the catch. Actual plays and route combinations can often be the same, just out of different looks pre-snap.

For D.J. Moore, this meant shorter routes: slants or drags across the formation, then morphing into a running back after the catch. The Panthers deep passing game failed constantly in 2019, and much of the blame can be put on the quarterback situation. There were numerous occasions where Curtis Samuel created separation downfield, but a poorly thrown ball forced an incompletion. Scott Turner recognized this, and in those final four weeks of the season manufactured touches to Samuel out of the backfield.

It stands to question if Washington has a (young) running back with the winning versatility Christian McCaffrey offers, specifically in the receiving game. Norv pounded home the point of taking the “lay-up” to Cam Newton. Expect to hear that same phrase out of Dwayne Haskins’ mouth this offseason.

Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

The final few seasons of the Rivera-era in Carolina showed how great of a defensive coach Sean McDermott is. After he left for Buffalo, the Panthers Defense declined year by year, coordinator after coordinator. Now Rivera has pegged Del Rio, a former head coach and longtime DC in his own right, to run the defense in Washington.

Del Rio might not stick to one single scheme, but from a “base” perspective he seems to side with a one gapping 4-3 under: A five-man front with four down linemen and a stand-up linebacker on the tight end/strong side. Rivera tended to keep things simple defensively over the last few seasons in order for his defense to play “fast.” But with the defense continuing to decline thanks to his front failing to win one on one matchups, Rivera attempted to become more “multiple” with his looks. This was an obvious attempt to manufacture disruption, but that fluctuating 3-4/4-3 front jives with Del Rio and shows why the distinction is not as binary as many make it out to be.