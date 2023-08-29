Introducing the Commanders’ initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders released 12 players on Monday, placed rookie offensive tackle Braeden Daniels on the reserve/injured list and cut several others on Tuesday to trim the roster from 90 to 53 players.

Therefore, just ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, the Commanders announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season. It’s important to note this is the initial 53-man roster because more moves will be made. The Commanders, as well as other teams, are monitoring the cuts from around the league and may claim players off waivers.

While we’ll provide analysis later, here’s a look at the 53-man roster.

Quarterback: 2

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (L) and Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (R). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback: Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett

Running back: 3

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Running back: Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Wide receiver: 7

Washington Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (86) catches a pass over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Allan George (42). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle, Dax Milne and Mitchell Tinsley

Tight end: 4

Tight end Curtis Hodges #80 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tight end: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges

Offensive line: 9

Offensive line: Charles Leno Jr., Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas, Ricky Stromberg, Trent Scott and Chris Paul

Defensive line: 11

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrate defensive end Efe Obada (97) sack against the Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end: Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, Efe Obada (can also play DT), K.J. Henry and Andre Jones Jr.

Defensive tackle: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and John Ridgeway

Linebacker: 4

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Linebacker: Jamin Davis, Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo

Cornerback: 5

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, Danny Johnson and Christian Holmes

Safety: 5

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Safety: Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler, Quan Martin and Jeremy Reaves

Specialists: 3

Punter Tress Way #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with place kicker Joey Slye #6. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Punter: Tress Way

Kicker: Joey Slye

Long snapper: Camaron Cheeseman

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire