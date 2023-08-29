Introducing the Commanders’ initial 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders released 12 players on Monday, placed rookie offensive tackle Braeden Daniels on the reserve/injured list and cut several others on Tuesday to trim the roster from 90 to 53 players.
Therefore, just ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, the Commanders announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season. It’s important to note this is the initial 53-man roster because more moves will be made. The Commanders, as well as other teams, are monitoring the cuts from around the league and may claim players off waivers.
While we’ll provide analysis later, here’s a look at the 53-man roster.
Quarterback: 2
Quarterback: Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett
Running back: 3
Running back: Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wide receiver: 7
Wide receiver: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle, Dax Milne and Mitchell Tinsley
Tight end: 4
Tight end: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges
Offensive line: 9
Offensive line: Charles Leno Jr., Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas, Ricky Stromberg, Trent Scott and Chris Paul
Defensive line: 11
Defensive end: Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, Efe Obada (can also play DT), K.J. Henry and Andre Jones Jr.
Defensive tackle: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and John Ridgeway
Linebacker: 4
Linebacker: Jamin Davis, Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo
Cornerback: 5
Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, Danny Johnson and Christian Holmes
Safety: 5
Safety: Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler, Quan Martin and Jeremy Reaves
Specialists: 3
Punter: Tress Way
Kicker: Joey Slye
Long snapper: Camaron Cheeseman